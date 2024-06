Let's build UFC 305 card

andgonsil said: DDP vs Adesanya

Volkanovski vs Dariush

Tuivasa vs Rosenstruik

Hooker vs Moicano

KKF vs Erceg Click to expand...

Volkanovski won't be on it. Like the optimism though.The rest are great calls, unsure why DDP vs Adesanya hasn't been announced yet, been rumoured for this date for months and we are 11 weeks out.