Let's be real Alex doesn't have a chance against Jamahal

AmbassadorFright
- Mar 28, 2022
- 2,120
- 3,381
People forget Jamahal is just a bigger version of Izzy but more boxing oriented. He's never lost cleanly and has butchered everyone who has been unfortunate to be on the feet against him. He also has the far superior resumé. Who has Alex beat at LHW? Slow, old, ploddy Jan? Reckless, sloppy and rusty Jiri off an injury? He looked dominant against guys who aren't close to Hill's level. Alex's style has also lead him to being cracked and KO'd. There's nothing that says Alex couldn't be KTFO by someone with the same athletic explosiveness Izzy has which Jamahal does. Hand from the hood destroys another Brazilian fighter. Izzy proved accolades in striking don't matter when he slept Alex. Jamahal easily does the same.