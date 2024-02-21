Let's be real Alex doesn't have a chance against Jamahal

People forget Jamahal is just a bigger version of Izzy but more boxing oriented. He's never lost cleanly and has butchered everyone who has been unfortunate to be on the feet against him. He also has the far superior resumé. Who has Alex beat at LHW? Slow, old, ploddy Jan? Reckless, sloppy and rusty Jiri off an injury? He looked dominant against guys who aren't close to Hill's level. Alex's style has also lead him to being cracked and KO'd. There's nothing that says Alex couldn't be KTFO by someone with the same athletic explosiveness Izzy has which Jamahal does. Hand from the hood destroys another Brazilian fighter. Izzy proved accolades in striking don't matter when he slept Alex. Jamahal easily does the same.
 
Yeh, very similar to Strickland -- don't see him having any chance against such a dominant champ as Izzy. Randy too -- Sylvia is way too big, I'd be surprised if Randy even won a single round!!
 
Hill has a good chance and lots of stylistic advantages but he's also coming off an injury and is an incredibly undisciplined athlete. Pereiras mental is likely what will carry him to a victory.
 
Hill is a fat guy who loves attention to much in the worst way. He's fucked
 
Are you saying Izzy has zero “accolades in striking”?

What a weird opinion.

I'm rooting for Pereira but I have a feeling if Alex can't hurt him early with calf kicks, Hill is gonna expose Pereiras boxing and make him look bad
 
hills fighting credentials and experience are shit compared to adasanya.

He rose at the perfect time to even get a belt. Jimmy crute and santos. Those guys were getting annihilated and it’s his best wins
 
