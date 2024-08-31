Let's be honest about the Stipe vs Francis KO

Lord Pyjamas

Lord Pyjamas

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
425
Reaction score
496
Yes it was a horrible loss!
But was it really Stipe fighting or had his wife made him into a hand puppet at that point?

Proof:
nr 1: Silly hipster haircut!
nr 2: Soy boy fuck toy weight loss for her pleasure!
nr 3: this video!



Case closed!
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Yes it was a horrible loss!
But was it really Stipe fighting or had his wife made him into a hand puppet at that point?

Proof:
nr 1: Silly hipster haircut!
nr 2: Soy boy fuck toy weight loss for her pleasure!
nr 3: this video!



Case closed!
Click to expand...

Good candidate for the terrible post of the year. Congratulations.
 
I actually feel like he could have turned the tide again if he didn't get overzealous after landing that clean right hand. He ran right into that left hook like a moron because he wrongfully thought Ngannou was hurt. I mean he did wobble him but he obviously needed to be more disciplined & patient trying to follow-up. A feint perhaps? Hindsight is 20/20 I suppose.
 
Jon saw this and said "If I wasn't a coward I would have fought Stipe then".
 
Stipe is in for a lot of trouble. Dana White said, “that if two men were locked in a room, Jon Jones walks out every time.” I believe him, yo. I don’t know why but I do.
 
To be fair my own physical high point was when I myself was vegan!
But then women fucked it up like they always do!
Vegan women are just weird and not like us proper men building muscles.
So you have to go with proper women and then you just stop being vegan even though it is the best for you!
It is an impossible equation!
So I will just die an early but somewhat joyful death as a vegan chewing on a steak.
 
Stipe didn't took Francis seriously after being exhausted with Cormier trilogy. Stipe is generally better fighter and greater heavyweight legend than Ngannou.

Also Dana probably hated Stipe for numerous reasons and wanted to put his career to rest by giving him resurged Ngannou in tiny Apex cage.
 
A fighter who sounds like Baumhauer from King of The Hill will never be the UFC HW GOAT.
 
gosuasus said:
Stipe didn't took Francis seriously after being exhausted with Cormier trilogy. Stipe is generally better fighter and greater heavyweight legend than Ngannou.

Also Dana probably hated Stipe for numerous reasons and wanted to put his career to rest by giving him resurged Ngannou in tiny Apex cage.
Click to expand...
Just curious, but how would a tiny cage make Stipe wrestle dominate Francis less?
Did Francis even get him caught up against the cage?
 
Dumb post, but I do think the hipster haircut was just cringe and tryhard.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,323
Messages
56,114,218
Members
175,072
Latest member
Black Noble

Share this page

Back
Top