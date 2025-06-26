GoodBadHBK
Are you getting too old for this shit or are you buying that for a dollar?
I'm currently watching the New 4K Lethal Weapon. Does anyone else think it's weird how Danny Glover is taking a bath and his entire family comes in with cake to sing him happy birthday?
