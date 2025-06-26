Movies Lethal Weapon vs RoboCop

Favourite

  • Lethal Weapon

  • RoboCop

Results are only viewable after voting.
GoodBadHBK

GoodBadHBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
21,440
Reaction score
45,976
Are you getting too old for this shit or are you buying that for a dollar?

I'm currently watching the New 4K Lethal Weapon. Does anyone else think it's weird how Danny Glover is taking a bath and his entire family comes in with cake to sing him happy birthday?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

llperez22
Movies OSCARS 2025
5 6 7
Replies
131
Views
3K
HenryFlower
HenryFlower
Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll Poll
Movies FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA (Dragonlord's Review, post #1)
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Staph infection
Staph infection

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,564
Messages
57,479,969
Members
175,721
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top