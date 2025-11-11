Let’s be real: if he beats JDM, Islam vs. Ilia isn’t happening (because Ilia is smart).

Islam would just say “I’m waiting at 170.”
Ilia still has unfinished business at 155: we still don’t know if he’ll fight in January or even later.

Meanwhile, beyond Ilia, what’s next for Islam would most likely be Sean, Shavkat, or maybe Garry.
He’ll want to go BIG.

Ilia, given his height and frame, could’ve easily stayed at 145. His fighting style didn’t require him to pack more muscle at all. He even competed at 135.
He saw an opportunity to go for double champ at 155 and went for it. Again: he’s smart.

But even if Dana let him move up to welter without facing Arman first*, an off-season Ilia weighs around 180.
And Islam would be already cutting heavily to make 170.
It would be an absurd size mismatch.

*Maybe that’s not a bad plan B for the UFC: if Ilia loses, he drops back to 155 and fights for the title against Arman (or to reclaim it, if Arman won it in the meantime).
 
Islam will just go to 185 if Ilia moves up.
I think it's a win-win for Topuria at WW, from his perspective. He keeps his LW belt, but could be a triple champ at WW if he catches Islam. Really the fight should be at LW because Islam already has a favorable style over Topuria, the extra weight just sort of gives him too much of an edge, plus Islam is the king of LW, so it would mean more for legacy.

UFC probably has a few plans if not Topuria... Usman can be the Stipe of WW, they call it a legends match if Islam has the belt. Maybe Khamzat can still make WW with 6 months notice and they can sell that. Then just regular title defenses against WW's, Shavkat/Brady/Morales, probably sells decent. Honestly doubt Islam has much fights left though, most guys at his place only do a few more.
 
It would be for all the glory and not so much of the risk for Topuria if it happens at 170lbs, for the sport´s and sherdog´s best interest its best JDM wins and we dont get another "Mcgregor" on our hands with a tailor made 3 divisions run.

Makhachev should had never vacated the LW title to begin with.
 
Ilia will go to 170 to fight him cause he's gonna want that triple champ status. But I do think he will defend the LW belt first anytime between January and March. Ilia is just waiting to see what happens this weekend with JDM/Islam and next weekend with Arman/Hooker. As that will certainly shape his next fight.
 
He's fighting next weekend vs Dan Hooker in what is pretty much a title eliminator.
 
I think it's a win-win for Topuria at WW, from his perspective. He keeps his LW belt, but could be a triple champ at WW if he catches Islam. Really the fight should be at LW because Islam already has a favorable style over Topuria, the extra weight just sort of gives him too much of an edge, plus Islam is the king of LW, so it would mean more for legacy.

UFC probably has a few plans if not Topuria... Usman can be the Stipe of WW, they call it a legends match if Islam has the belt. Maybe Khamzat can still make WW with 6 months notice and they can sell that. Then just regular title defenses against WW's, Shavkat/Brady/Morales, probably sells decent. Honestly doubt Islam has much fights left though, most guys at his place only do a few more.
I think Dana said you no longer keep the belt if you vacate like literally last month so maybe I misunderstood what he meant
 
It would be for all the glory and not so much of the risk for Topuria if it happens at 170lbs, for the sport´s and sherdog´s best interest its best JDM wins and we dont get another "Mcgregor" on our hands with a tailor made 3 divisions run.

Makhachev should had never vacated the LW title to begin with.
Uhm. I do think it poses a high risk for Ilia. Let’s see:

Let’s say Arman beats Hooker and Ilia beats JG, Paddy… whoever. As expected.
If Ilia were to fight Arman at 155 and lose (something plausible: some would even say probable, but let’s stick with plausible), since it would most likely be a decision or a late submission rather than a dominant win...
...Ilia would get an instant rematch. Partly because he’d deserve it, and partly because there wouldn’t be another clear contender.

And one doesn't survive Ilia twice.

However, if Ilia returned to 155 after losing to Islam and then lost again to Arman…
 
