Let’s be real: if he beats JDM, Islam vs. Ilia isn’t happening (because Ilia is smart).

Islam would just say “I’m waiting at 170.”

Ilia still has unfinished business at 155: we still don’t know if he’ll fight in January or even later.



Meanwhile, beyond Ilia, what’s next for Islam would most likely be Sean, Shavkat, or maybe Garry.

He’ll want to go BIG.



Ilia, given his height and frame, could’ve easily stayed at 145. His fighting style didn’t require him to pack more muscle at all. He even competed at 135.

He saw an opportunity to go for double champ at 155 and went for it. Again: he’s smart.



But even if Dana let him move up to welter without facing Arman first*, an off-season Ilia weighs around 180.

And Islam would be already cutting heavily to make 170.

It would be an absurd size mismatch.



*Maybe that’s not a bad plan B for the UFC: if Ilia loses, he drops back to 155 and fights for the title against Arman (or to reclaim it, if Arman won it in the meantime).