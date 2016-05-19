Lesser Known MMA facts

BC
Helax
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 19, 2011
- Messages
- 18,307
- Reaction score
- 274
It's a slow night on sherdog. Let's get a fun topic going.
Post some MMA facts that not a lot of people know about like let's see....
Brian Bowles has two wins over Damacio Page both wins by guillotine choke at 3:30 of the first round.
Jake O'Brien lost to Cain Velasquez and dropped to light heavyweight and lost to Jon Jones and was cut.
Renan Barao's UFC debut was supposed to be against Mighty Mouse.
Let's get some more going
