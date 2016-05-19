Lesser Known MMA facts

BC

BC

Helax
@Gold
Joined
Mar 19, 2011
Messages
18,307
Reaction score
274
It's a slow night on sherdog. Let's get a fun topic going.

Post some MMA facts that not a lot of people know about like let's see....

Brian Bowles has two wins over Damacio Page both wins by guillotine choke at 3:30 of the first round.

Jake O'Brien lost to Cain Velasquez and dropped to light heavyweight and lost to Jon Jones and was cut.

Renan Barao's UFC debut was supposed to be against Mighty Mouse.

Let's get some more going
 
Chael defeated current UFC HW Alexey Oleinik.

38658.jpg
 
Minowaman is the only Super Hluk champion there will ever be.
 
BC 206 said:
It's a slow night on sherdog. Let's get a fun topic going.

Post some MMA facts that not a lot of people know about like let's see....

Brian Bowles has two wins over Damacio Page both wins by guillotine choke at 3:30 of the first round.

Jake O'Brien lost to Cain Velasquez and dropped to light heavyweight and lost to Jon Jones and was cut.

Renan Barao's UFC debut was supposed to be against Mighty Mouse.

Let's get some more going
Click to expand...


Lol, this Jake O'Brien dude has a 15-4 record. His losses are against....
Cain, Jones, Arlovski and Mousassi... Seems like a pretty solid dude who had some tough love in matchups.
 
Brock Lesnar was the biggest mofo to ever dance inside the octagon
 
whooty said:
Lol, this Jake O'Brien dude has a 15-4 record. His losses are against....
Cain, Jones, Arlovski and Mousassi... Seems like a pretty solid dude who had some tough love in matchups.
Click to expand...

Damn lol tough opponents. I had no clue his only losses were to those guys.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,573
Messages
58,448,121
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top