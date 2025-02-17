  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Lesser Known Actresses

Everybody gushes over Ana De Armas and Sydney Sweeney these days it seems but who are some lesser known actresses you find beautiful?

I recently saw Haley lu Richardson in a cheesy netflix movie. She has that cute next door girl look that makes me think I may have a chance with her.


Aqua Man's girlfriend, Adria Arjona is a smoking latina.


Julia Fofi, Brazlian actress


Noa Cohen, Israeli actress. She plays Mary in a movie with Anthony Hopkins. She's absolutely gorgeous imo but even her beauty couldn't get me to watch a jesus movie.
 
You wouldn't.
 
