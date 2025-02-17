pugilistico
Everybody gushes over Ana De Armas and Sydney Sweeney these days it seems but who are some lesser known actresses you find beautiful?
I recently saw Haley lu Richardson in a cheesy netflix movie. She has that cute next door girl look that makes me think I may have a chance with her.
Aqua Man's girlfriend, Adria Arjona is a smoking latina.
Julia Fofi, Brazlian actress
Noa Cohen, Israeli actress. She plays Mary in a movie with Anthony Hopkins. She's absolutely gorgeous imo but even her beauty couldn't get me to watch a jesus movie.
