I'm not registered as Republican nor Democrat.



I love guns.

I love money.

I love not giving away money to help the less fortunate (but seriously I do help but I'd prefer to donate to whoever I choose instead of having it done for me through taxation).



I also used to live in a very liberal state and was forced to leave because the liberal policies turned it into a complete shit hole. I moved to a very red state and things are much nicer here.



So... You'd think I would vote for Trump then, right?



But here's the rub:



I also love abortion. I'm a YUUUUGE fan of it. Like if someone bombed an abortion clinic I think I might say, "alright mister, you and I can't be friends anymore"



I'm also not religious, and I hate it when religion sneaks into government policies.



And perhaps the most important factor: I hate Donald Trump. Fucking HATE him.



I hate Trump more than I love abortions.



So I'm stuck. I think if maybe the Republicans nominated Desantis then I would probably lean toward voting Republican, but they didn't.



So I'm stuck.



Help me out, Bros! Convince me!