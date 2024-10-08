Elections Less than a month away from the election, I'm still undecided.

I'm not registered as Republican nor Democrat.

I love guns.
I love money.
I love not giving away money to help the less fortunate (but seriously I do help but I'd prefer to donate to whoever I choose instead of having it done for me through taxation).

I also used to live in a very liberal state and was forced to leave because the liberal policies turned it into a complete shit hole. I moved to a very red state and things are much nicer here.

So... You'd think I would vote for Trump then, right?

But here's the rub:

I also love abortion. I'm a YUUUUGE fan of it. Like if someone bombed an abortion clinic I think I might say, "alright mister, you and I can't be friends anymore"

I'm also not religious, and I hate it when religion sneaks into government policies.

And perhaps the most important factor: I hate Donald Trump. Fucking HATE him.

I hate Trump more than I love abortions.

So I'm stuck. I think if maybe the Republicans nominated Desantis then I would probably lean toward voting Republican, but they didn't.

So I'm stuck.

Help me out, Bros! Convince me!
 
You know I talk all this shit on here but part of me feels like I’ll be too lazy to bother voting on Election Day 🤣
 
What do you need convincing of? Your guns aren't going anywhere either way, unless you make well into six figures your taxes won't change much either way, the republicans hate abortion and claim to love religion, Trump has ties to Project 2025, no matter how much he denies it that's a fact, he shits on the constitution and has made it clear he won't except the results (AGAIN) if he loses. Him and Vance lie so much they make other politicians seem honest. I could go on. And on. And on.

I don't understand how a single person couldn't figure out who they want by this point, or at least who they don't want. Additionally, if you're not in a swing state your vote essentially doesn't matter anyway.
 
considering you are basically affirming that you don't pay any attention to politics whatsoever, i would probably just not vote.
 
It doesn’t make any difference
 
