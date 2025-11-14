Advocate says Windsor-Essex Pride Fest controversy shows need for more inclusion in leadership When Marni Panas first heard comments made by the president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest this week, she says she was “incredibly disappointed.”

Wendi Nicholson, an outspoken lesbian woman, and lifelong LGBT advocate, was forced to resign from her position as president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest this week. Her crime? She went on a radio show, and expressed the following viewpoint:"Nicholson said Tuesday that she had "no problem with transgender women in sports — until they get to the elite division.""Nicholson's view that transgender women should not be permitted to compete in elite level sports was met with universal condemnation from the Canadian LGBT community, forcing Nicholson's resignation as president.From one of the articles above:“I was incredibly disappointed that a leader of a pride association would even have those views,” Panas said.“Somebody with those types of views, that would exclude trans people, really [has] no leadership role to play within an organization like this.”The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest board has since said it was “shocked and disappointed,” writing in a statement that Nicholson’s words “do not reflect the values, beliefs, or position of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.”Isn't diversity beautiful?