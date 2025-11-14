Social Lesbian President of Canadian LGBT Group Forced to Resign Due to Transphobic Remarks

www.ctvnews.ca

Advocate says Windsor-Essex Pride Fest controversy shows need for more inclusion in leadership

When Marni Panas first heard comments made by the president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest this week, she says she was “incredibly disappointed.”
Wendi Nicholson, an outspoken lesbian woman, and lifelong LGBT advocate, was forced to resign from her position as president of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest this week. Her crime? She went on a radio show, and expressed the following viewpoint:

"Nicholson said Tuesday that she had "no problem with transgender women in sports — until they get to the elite division.""

Nicholson's view that transgender women should not be permitted to compete in elite level sports was met with universal condemnation from the Canadian LGBT community, forcing Nicholson's resignation as president.

From one of the articles above:

“I was incredibly disappointed that a leader of a pride association would even have those views,” Panas said.

“Somebody with those types of views, that would exclude trans people, really [has] no leadership role to play within an organization like this.”

The Windsor-Essex Pride Fest board has since said it was “shocked and disappointed,” writing in a statement that Nicholson’s words “do not reflect the values, beliefs, or position of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.”


Isn't diversity beautiful?
 
How many people have been suspended, expelled, fired, forced to step down, and/or been publicly shamed for having this very common sense opinion? It's ridiculous. I've always believed in trans rights, but the whole thing with having biological men in women's sports is peak lunacy. Nobody deserves to have their personal or professional life harmed just for believing this either.
 
Annnnnnnnnd the left continues to eat itself! As always. The Purity Spiral needs to shave off a few victims here and there, to make the remaining faithful feel more virtuous and devout. It's absolutely fucking delicious - I hate these people with all my heart.
 
who gives a fuck about a random canadian LGBT group? it seems like conservatives like nothing more than to read about gays, lesbians and trans people lmao

just ignore these groups and let them wallow in their self inflicted misery
 
Harland Williams has seen better days.
 
Fanu said:
who gives a fuck about a random canadian LGBT group? it seems like conservatives like nothing more than to read about gays, lesbians and trans people lmao

just ignore these groups and let them wallow in their self inflicted misery
It's not a "random canadian LGBT group". This was a national story. I literally posted the CBC link.
 
Not exactly surprised by the comment from her nor the fact that she said it. The order of precedence in the LGBT community is G l b t. It isn't really unified.
 
lol. Thats absolutely fucking insane. I don't know what else to say except hopefully groups of people like that will just destroy each other at some point.
 
Prefect said:
Not exactly surprised by the comment from her nor the fact that she said it. The order of precedence in the LGBT community is G l b t. It isn't really unified.
The Left in general, isn't. It's largely made up of numerous fringe / minority groups all of whom have their own specific desires and motives, a lot of the time these clash with one another. It's why you'll never see a true 'leftist' government because they can't appeal to everyone at the same time, meaning they'll lose votes and support from certain factions of their side.
 
haanji this is good choice for lbgq

imagine Sardar Jagmeet Singh say Sikh is ok for slap dangal but not in #PowerSlap yaar it is the same

bas ji you must back your people
 
Siver! said:
Hmm.

She's right.

That isn't trans bashing, but I suppose she is supposed to "represent" them, whatever thar means.
So do you not see a problem with this woman not being allowed to be right?

Trans people are fn ridiculous and I'm seriously tired of everyone having to walk on eggshells so as not to offend and upset these people .

I just want to see someone tell them to shut the f up that society isn't all about you and we aren't going to reshape society for you and that's that.

People with all kinds of disabilities just gotta suck it up and deal but for some reason that isn't the case for trans people and that's really where my annoyance comes from
 
That is the way with most groups in general. You join and then are expected to agree with basically everything said group requires you to. This is standard group-think nonsense, but not exclusive to the Alphabet brigade.
 
