Lerone Murphy / Mosvar Evloev Title Shot.....why no outrage for Murphy??

This whole thing about Evloev not getting a title shot and his fans being outraged got me thinking. I've read everything from the UFC hates Evloev, there is bias towards Russian fighters, the UFC is unfair with title shots etc etc. Even today I read how Evloev will get screwed now since he pulled out and Murphy got the Pico fight.



But then I look at Lerone Murphy, also came to the UFC in 2019. Is riding a 9 fight unbeaten streak like Evloev, 8-0-1 with pretty much equal level wins, has two finishes. Has the more recent win in April 2025, has been more active with 5 fights dating back to start of 2023 with Evloev 3 fights.



But yet, I haven't heard one thing about Murphy being skipped over for a title shot. Not one! No complaiing like Evloev, yet they are almost identical performacne wise. But yet the Evloev case is nothing but tears.



Help me understand here.