  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Lerone Murphy / Mosvar Evloev Title Shot.....why no outrage for Murphy??

JKS

JKS

77+&--#rT....
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 27, 2005
Messages
71,325
Reaction score
15,497
This whole thing about Evloev not getting a title shot and his fans being outraged got me thinking. I've read everything from the UFC hates Evloev, there is bias towards Russian fighters, the UFC is unfair with title shots etc etc. Even today I read how Evloev will get screwed now since he pulled out and Murphy got the Pico fight.

But then I look at Lerone Murphy, also came to the UFC in 2019. Is riding a 9 fight unbeaten streak like Evloev, 8-0-1 with pretty much equal level wins, has two finishes. Has the more recent win in April 2025, has been more active with 5 fights dating back to start of 2023 with Evloev 3 fights.

But yet, I haven't heard one thing about Murphy being skipped over for a title shot. Not one! No complaiing like Evloev, yet they are almost identical performacne wise. But yet the Evloev case is nothing but tears.

Help me understand here.
 
It's the Bathtub Brigade who demand that every -ov and -ev gets treated like royalty regardless of their talent or entertainment value.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
It's the Bathtub Brigade who demand that every -ov and -ev gets treated like royalty regardless of their talent or entertainment value.
Click to expand...

Interesting! Do you by any chance there is some sense of entitlement by the Russian fans?? Or perhaps the circle of Khabib and Ali who are all buddies and have influence in the media are spinning this??
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
Can We Admit That the UFC is Screwing Movsar Evloev?
5 6 7
Replies
121
Views
4K
Oscar Madison
Oscar Madison
MMAProfessional
Lerone Murphy and Leon Edwards careers are insanely similar.
Replies
18
Views
449
Dark Lord
Dark Lord
JoeRowe
Only 1 UFC Title Fight Is Currently Booked
Replies
10
Views
290
Eric Silva 2.0
E
Kowboy On Sherdog
Movsar Evloev Claims Security Didn’t Let Him Meet Alexander Volkanovski After UFC 314
Replies
17
Views
1K
RichardHarrow
RichardHarrow
HuskySamoan
The UFC really disappoints me as a fan of MMA.
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
Orochimaru 大蛇丸
Orochimaru 大蛇丸

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,701
Messages
57,619,131
Members
175,773
Latest member
jzhahajizbs

Share this page

Back
Top