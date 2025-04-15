Lerone Murphy and Leon Edwards careers are insanely similar.

MMAProfessional

MMAProfessional

Golden Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 9, 2010
Messages
12,037
Reaction score
7,158
Both from the UK and both have similar fighting styles and career paths. Both Lerone and Leon went on long winning streaks yet aren't really being considered for a title shot despite that. Both seem to be just out pointing fighters to continue the streak and because of this had lack luster fights void of finishes. Both had very close fights with fighters they were meant to make it easy against (I would compare the Ige and Nelson fights.)

I'm also wondering what it is with the UK fighter's styles. So many of them use this 50% touching style to get ahead, then make fights close by getting caught by someone who is willing to open up to land something powerful. I'm thinking Lerone, Leon, Till, Bisping, MVP, Picket, Arnold Allen, and the list goes on. Allen I'll give a pass because usually even the fights he goes to decision have some exciting moments.There are some exceptions like Tom Aspinal but he seems to be an outlier. Hell, even Tom's buddy Mick Parkin even manages to have a similar style to the other UK fighters.
 
Leon was a small favorite over Gunnar and an underdog on tapology picks for that fight, by no means did people expect him to outclass Gunni.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Leon was a small favorite over Gunnar and an underdog on tapology picks for that fight, by no means did people expect him to outclass Gunni.
Click to expand...

Still ended up last minute of the fight mounted getting elbowed

Wtf is with Leon and dominating fights and then almost getting finished in the last minute of them lol
 
BJJ4Tone said:
And what else....

<21>
Click to expand...

southpark-blackman.gif
 
They might be explosive and like Black Panther 1. Not the 2nd one because Usman is in it.
 
Both very talented guys and both have serous mental/ confidence issue. Too bad because if they put their foot on the gas, they could be taking fighters out in exciting fashion.
 
KoChang said:
Both very talented guys and both have serous mental/ confidence issue. Too bad because if they put their foot on the gas, they could be taking fighters out in exciting fashion.
Click to expand...
Or they could also be getting taken out in just as exciting fashion, the risk of it
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Leon Edwards Corner
Replies
5
Views
321
usernamee
usernamee
JustOnce
Sean Brady vs Leon Edwards, why no hype?
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
3K
kirsky
K
650lb Sumo
UK vs the World (FN 255)
Replies
4
Views
146
650lb Sumo
650lb Sumo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,618
Messages
57,174,296
Members
175,563
Latest member
mrmucki6

Share this page

Back
Top