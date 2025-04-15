Lerone Murphy and Leon Edwards careers are insanely similar.

Both from the UK and both have similar fighting styles and career paths. Both Lerone and Leon went on long winning streaks yet aren't really being considered for a title shot despite that. Both seem to be just out pointing fighters to continue the streak and because of this had lack luster fights void of finishes. Both had very close fights with fighters they were meant to make it easy against (I would compare the Ige and Nelson fights.)



I'm also wondering what it is with the UK fighter's styles. So many of them use this 50% touching style to get ahead, then make fights close by getting caught by someone who is willing to open up to land something powerful. I'm thinking Lerone, Leon, Till, Bisping, MVP, Picket, Arnold Allen, and the list goes on. Allen I'll give a pass because usually even the fights he goes to decision have some exciting moments.There are some exceptions like Tom Aspinal but he seems to be an outlier. Hell, even Tom's buddy Mick Parkin even manages to have a similar style to the other UK fighters.