Lerone Murphy: 145 division is super stagnant, I thought I would fight in December but no news. I think 155 is active and wide open 👀

The UFC got their ESPN money and secured the Paramount contract, so they shut the machine down for the back half of the year.

Once the Paramount contract kicks in, they'll rev things up for a while...but then it'll be back to watered down cards like we've had for the last few years.
 
usernamee said:
UFC seems to have slowed down all matchmaking last quarter, probably to prepare for having something to stack upcoming Paramount cards with
Click to expand...
Silver lining: They got to give Espn+ a 5 month long "Fuuuuuck you!" on their way out the door lol
 
laleggenda27 said:
The UFC got their ESPN money and secured the Paramount contract, so they shut the machine down for the back half of the year.
Click to expand...
This I believe
laleggenda27 said:
Once the Paramount contract kicks in, they'll rev things up for a while...
Click to expand...

<mma4>


So... we think the big stars are gonna be lining up for that...

Not PPV money?
laleggenda27 said:
but then it'll be back to watered down cards like we've had for the last few years.
Click to expand...

This I believe




_____________



I hate to be a pessimist here.


But I think you may be omitting the signature ingredient of the shit sandwhich
 
How is LW better? Topuria isn't booked for a defense. He fought in June with no damage. He was talking about WW before a) he won the LW belt and b) before Islam even moved up.

When exactly will the LW division move forward?
 
jeff7b9 said:
This I believe


<mma4>


So... we think the big stars are gonna be lining up for that...

Not PPV money?


This I believe




_____________



I hate to be a pessimist here.


But I think you may be omitting the signature ingredient of the shit sandwhich
Click to expand...
Regarding whether the big stars will be lining up for the Paramount shows rather than ppvs--they have no choice.

What signature ingredient am I omitting?
 
Where the UFC fckd up at with 145 is not giving Evloev the next title shot.

That division is loaded, no other reason other than Volk being the champ as to why the division is being stagnant.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,092
Messages
58,481,892
Members
176,050
Latest member
Krazy Kash Patel

Share this page

Back
Top