Lerone Murphy: 145 division is super stagnant, I thought I would fight in December but no news. I think 155 is active and wide open 👀

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 16,187
- Reaction score
- 38,916
Is LW seeing some life brought back into it with the additions of Arnold Allen and possibly Lerone Murphy?
Last edited:
So is volk just sitting on the belt or is it the UFC? 145 is super stagnant
Silver lining: They got to give Espn+ a 5 month long "Fuuuuuck you!" on their way out the door lolUFC seems to have slowed down all matchmaking last quarter, probably to prepare for having something to stack upcoming Paramount cards with
This I believeThe UFC got their ESPN money and secured the Paramount contract, so they shut the machine down for the back half of the year.
Once the Paramount contract kicks in, they'll rev things up for a while...
but then it'll be back to watered down cards like we've had for the last few years.
Man, I'm going to keep fuckin mixing the two of them up till the end of my daysYou mean *Arnold Allen bruv
Brenden took RDR’s steam at MW
Unless Brenden IS joining LW, be a helluva weight cut
Regarding whether the big stars will be lining up for the Paramount shows rather than ppvs--they have no choice.This I believe
So... we think the big stars are gonna be lining up for that...
Not PPV money?
This I believe
_____________
I hate to be a pessimist here.
But I think you may be omitting the signature ingredient of the shit sandwhich