Lerato Dlamini vs Arnold Khegai PBC July 13th

Purse bids for the IBF featherweight eliminator to determine the mandatory position between South Africa’s Lerato Dlamini and Ukrainian Arnold Khegai have been won by Premier Boxing Champions.

The fight could happen in July and, as per IBF rules, Dlamini will be entitled to 75 per cent of the $71,000 bid and Khegai 25 cent, as Dlamini is No. 2 and Khegai is No. 3.

The deal opens up a new platform and market for a South African fighter and represents the first time that a South African company has done boxing business with PBC, which has its fight cards shown on Prime.


It is also only the third time a South African fighter will have been featured on a PBC fight card.

Colin Nathan, trainer and manager of Dlamini, informed the IBF that his company, No Doubt Management, and Top Rank Promotions could not agree on terms, and they had needed to proceed with a purse bid.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
News July 13th Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs Cody Crowley DAZN
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
Blastbeat
Blastbeat

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,534
Messages
55,569,358
Members
174,825
Latest member
obrad

Share this page

Back
Top