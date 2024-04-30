Lerato Dlamini vs Arnold Khegai PBC July 13th

Purse bids for the IBF featherweight eliminator to determine the mandatory position between South Africa’s Lerato Dlamini and Ukrainian Arnold Khegai have been won by Premier Boxing Champions.



The fight could happen in July and, as per IBF rules, Dlamini will be entitled to 75 per cent of the $71,000 bid and Khegai 25 cent, as Dlamini is No. 2 and Khegai is No. 3.



The deal opens up a new platform and market for a South African fighter and represents the first time that a South African company has done boxing business with PBC, which has its fight cards shown on Prime.





It is also only the third time a South African fighter will have been featured on a PBC fight card.



Colin Nathan, trainer and manager of Dlamini, informed the IBF that his company, No Doubt Management, and Top Rank Promotions could not agree on terms, and they had needed to proceed with a purse bid.