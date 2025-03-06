The goal of Jews was to make non-white people sympathetic to Israel by teaching them about the holocaust (Deborah Lipstadt is a perfect example) but at the same time these non-white people were being taught to hate white people and be sympathetic to the victims of 'white supremacy' throughout history. Now they're pulling their hair out because non-white people view Israel as a 'white supremacist oppressor' and the Palestinians as 'victims of white supremacy'. They're panicking because the youth of America is overwhelmingly anti-Israel and that pretty much spells Israel's doom. There's no chance whatsoever American youth will turn their backs on the Palestinians and start supporting Israel, regardless of how much propaganda Israel's supporters pump out ('Israel is the ONLY country in the middle-east that recognises LGBT people and gives them full rights!'). I've never come across a single anti-Israel leftist (Western or not) who falls for Israel's gay pride propaganda.



I'm sure most of you have seen this, but for those who haven't, here's ADL's emperor having a panic attack over realising Israel is fucked because of major MAJOR MAJOR generational differences in support for Israel. He knows Israel cannot possibly survive without America's backing.



