@Sinister especially seems to be handling Trump's victory hard. It's only a couple months into the 4 years and he's really struggling.
Not as hard a time as you living on the same street as a Muslim
Wow, breathtaking response. Go on genius, explain to me why the crowd who supports LGBT also supports mass immigration from Muslim countries. Wanna talk about leopards eating faces? You'll find no greater example. Explain why that's not a contradiction. Go right ahead...
They're not the ones who say 'believe all women'.
'LGBT' has been weaponized by the hostile elite in the West to bring about radical social change/revolution around the world. It's no surprise governments around the world have recognised this.
The goal of Jews was to make non-white people sympathetic to Israel by teaching them about the holocaust (Deborah Lipstadt is a perfect example) but at the same time these non-white people were being taught to hate white people and be sympathetic to the victims of 'white supremacy' throughout history. Now they're pulling their hair out because non-white people view Israel as a 'white supremacist oppressor' and the Palestinians as 'victims of white supremacy'. They're panicking because the youth of America is overwhelmingly anti-Israel and that pretty much spells Israel's doom. There's no chance whatsoever American youth will turn their backs on the Palestinians and start supporting Israel, regardless of how much propaganda Israel's supporters pump out ('Israel is the ONLY country in the middle-east that recognises LGBT people and gives them full rights!'). I've never come across a single anti-Israel leftist (Western or not) who falls for Israel's gay pride propaganda.
I'm sure most of you have seen this, but for those who haven't, here's ADL's emperor having a panic attack over realising Israel is fucked because of major MAJOR MAJOR generational differences in support for Israel. He knows Israel cannot possibly survive without America's backing.
Bro, let’s be honest. You have more in common with Jihadists than normal people. You just hate them because they are usually Arab. You both are sexually frustrated, antisemetic, and angry all the damn time.
oh my reddit what an EPIC thread