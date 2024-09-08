Leon Went Out Like A Sucka

I’ve been thinking a lot about this fight and it’s been about 6 weeks, so I think now is a good time to give an in-depth analysis. Basically, Leon went out like a bitch tbh. Didn’t put up a fight, didn’t get anything off, and just took the L. He was on a great run and looked elite but that all came crashing down in 1 night.



It was an absolutely disgraceful performance and I think he needs to take a look in the mirror and ask himself if he really wants to continue doing this.