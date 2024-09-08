Leon Went Out Like A Sucka

I’ve been thinking a lot about this fight and it’s been about 6 weeks, so I think now is a good time to give an in-depth analysis. Basically, Leon went out like a bitch tbh. Didn’t put up a fight, didn’t get anything off, and just took the L. He was on a great run and looked elite but that all came crashing down in 1 night.

It was an absolutely disgraceful performance and I think he needs to take a look in the mirror and ask himself if he really wants to continue doing this.
 
I think you are a "sucka" for underestimating Belal. He might be as boring as fuck....but he has well and truly proven he belongs among the elite.
 
Was Leon really on a great run?

He KO'd Usman in the last round after getting dominated for most of their 2nd fight, beat an understandably hesitant Usman in the rematch, then beat a VERY undeserving Colby who refused to even engage. All the while he was mostly inactive and refused to promote himself and arrogantly acted like rightful contenders like Belal weren't in his league. One of the worst champs in modern UFC history, absolutely awful, good riddance!
 
its more to do with how discreetly effective Belal really is. but the irony of someone nicknamed Rocky but he has the heart of a doe. its like he has concentration lapses past the early stages that last minutes.
 
He still rank him above Pereira though. After Rountree Ko's Pereira nobody will talk about him.
 
