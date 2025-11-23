Leon vs Masvidal

They are both washed and on multiple fight losing streaks.

Their bad blood started back in 2019 & the UFC didn't capitalize on it in the years that followed. Could've been interesting a few years ago, but it is long past the "best by" date.

"You smacked me in a 10 second scuffle nearly 7 years ago" is a terrible reason to book them in 2026.
 
svmr_db said:
I said on the undercard. Masvidal got a big following he is a name. Leon is the perfect opponent. For a undercard that storyline works. It's the White house card. Leon Mas on the undercard does it justice. Jorge said he wants in that card. This is a big fight for Leon that isn't some contender looking to step on him in the rankings. Makes sense for both.
 
Masvidal is too long out of the public eye to get a spot on the WH card.
 
What a ridiculous suggestion. Masvidal ducked Leon like the lowlife coward he is. I don’t ever want to see Masvidal again. Let alone on the biggest card in mma history. Get a grip, alright.
 
ehhh... pretty bad, but I wouldn't put it beneath the UFC. I think they try their best to bury Leon and get a lower ranked guy that's going to be the favorite booked with him next.
 
Could be a main event of the London FN card, given that Aspinall and Pimblett are fighting on PPVs
 
Koala said:
Could be a main event of the London FN card, given that Aspinall and Pimblett are fighting on PPVs
Mas wants to go on the White house card. He is still famous, big online following. Fair fight at this point in their career. Maybe as the prelims headliner. Backstory is there. Dana wants the biggest card ever. This is beautiful for a opening card main event. Dope fight.
Good fight for Leon, he doesn't need to gatekeep but fight some other big names who are in similar standing.
 
Give Masvidal this absolutely washed version of Colby.

Leon's still young so not really a fair fight at this point.
 
svmr_db said:
Levels to this.

Leon is not top five-ten anymore but he is hardly washed. He could still be a solid card filler in the top 20s. Leon versus Chris Curtis or something.

Masvidal is out of shape, more interested in being a promoter than fighter, and washout out in MMA.

Although I always wanted to see Mas against Kevin Holland. . .
 
Laon should win at this point, but I think they need to fight.
 
Yeah it’s seven years ago but fuggit!! Make the fight!

Leon’s chin may even be cracked at this point and we know Masvidal got those brutal hands.
 
svmr_db said:
I'm holding out bare knuckle or fight circus.


"You smacked me 10 years ago" is weak for a big UFC event.


It'll do just fine for some dogshit regional show when both these guys have run out of money.

JDS and Werdum fought a bare knuckle fight this year... I think
 
svmr_db said:
Smacked? He pieced him up and cut his face open. Even if they are washed up it is still a great grudge match. Let the UFC put Handy vs Fedor on the card also.
 
