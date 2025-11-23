Leon vs Masvidal

I said on the undercard. Masvidal got a big following he is a name. Leon is the perfect opponent. For a undercard that storyline works. It's the White house card. Leon Mas on the undercard does it justice. Jorge said he wants in that card. This is a big fight for Leon that isn't some contender looking to step on him in the rankings. Makes sense for both.They are both washed and on multiple fight losing streaks.
Their bad blood started back in 2019 & the UFC didn't capitalize on it in the years that followed. Could've been interesting a few years ago, but it is long past the "best by" date.
"You smacked me in a 10 second scuffle nearly 7 years ago" is a terrible reason to book them in 2026.
Mas wants to go on the White house card. He is still famous, big online following. Fair fight at this point in their career. Maybe as the prelims headliner. Backstory is there. Dana wants the biggest card ever. This is beautiful for a opening card main event. Dope fight.Could be a main event of the London FN card, given that Aspinall and Pimblett are fighting on PPVs
Levels to this.They are both washed and on multiple fight losing streaks.
Their bad blood started back in 2019 & the UFC didn't capitalize on it in the years that followed. Could've been interesting a few years ago, but it is long past the "best by" date.
"You smacked me in a 10 second scuffle nearly 7 years ago" is a terrible reason to book them in 2026.
