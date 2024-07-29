Leon vs. Mas is the fight to make

Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Gotta' stay hydrated out there!
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2014
Messages
13,211
Reaction score
16,200
Belal thumped Leon around good. No one wants to see that rematch, and Belal don’t wanna give it.

Leon is still good enough to derail some of these WW prospects, especially if it’s “Midnight Leon” and he’s not fighting at 5 AM, but that’s not much fun.

Mas is still under contract.

We need a conclusion to the legendary 3 piece and a soda combo 👊🏻 💥 🍗 🍗 🍗 🥤


F6130DE0-0D30-4204-BD4A-830146037945.jpeg
 
After seeing Masvidal compete recently in "boxing" his cardio held up really well.

Leon needs a pick me up fight.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Belal thumped Leon around good. No one wants to see that rematch, and Belal don’t wanna give it.

Leon is still good enough to derail some of these WW prospects, especially if it’s “Midnight Leon” and he’s not fighting at 5 AM, but that’s not much fun.

Mas is still under contract.

We need a conclusion to the legendary 3 piece and a soda combo 👊🏻 💥 🍗 🍗 🍗 🥤


View attachment 1055256
Click to expand...
Please stop. And lol @ MVP "in the mix".
 
The rematch definitely needs to happen. Hopefully Leon can make the series 1-1 for a future trilogy.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Belal thumped Leon around good. No one wants to see that rematch, and Belal don’t wanna give it.

Leon is still good enough to derail some of these WW prospects, especially if it’s “Midnight Leon” and he’s not fighting at 5 AM, but that’s not much fun.

Mas is still under contract.

We need a conclusion to the legendary 3 piece and a soda combo 👊🏻 💥 🍗 🍗 🍗 🥤


View attachment 1055256
Click to expand...
81tHXxCkU1L._AC_UF1000,1000_QL80_.jpg
 
Leon vs Ian Garry is still the best shout i've heard.. Masvidal story is fun, but Masivdal is gone.
 
Isn't there a suitable opponent among active fighters?
 
Lol no leave Mas to keep doing his dumb fights elsewhere. He doesn't need more attention. There's so many guys in the top 10 that are a great fight for Leon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media K. Usman on the Leon vs Belal title fight
2
Replies
22
Views
938
Viking Power
Viking Power
killakillakilla
So who were the 3 opponents that were offered to Leon? And why is he not fighting on 300?
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
GSPenn1991
G
Unheralded Truth
Media F Edwards: Belal may deserve Leon fight, but the fight game isn't fair
2 3
Replies
56
Views
2K
Dorkman
Dorkman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,873
Messages
55,939,830
Members
175,001
Latest member
hamzakarim00

Share this page

Back
Top