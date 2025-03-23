  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Leon should move down to 155. He is tall but not big and doesn't have much power in his strikes at 170.

Don't think he can make that weight, LOL. Muscle weighs more than fat...
 
I think he has lost muscle mass, he looked so slim yesterday, very scrawny. There were 2 or 3 people mentioned it in the playbyplay thread but I was surprised not more people noticed, he barely looked over 170 yesterday.
While Brady said he, himself was 198 lbs backstage before the fight.
 
While Brady said he, himself was 198 lbs backstage before the fight.
I was stunned when I heard that. Literally bigger than Izzy was for the majority of his fights at middleweight. And I'll just say this. He already looks like he has supranatural levels of muscle tissue. One of the strangest builds Ive ever seen because of how much dense gorilla muscle is packed onto a short frame. Doesnt look natural to me. Neither does a 28 pound weight cut. Leon may have gotten robbed.
 
