Leon should move down to 155. He is tall but not big and doesn't have much power in his strikes at 170.

Leon Edwards
Aug 21, 2022
- 712
- 1,342
Leon would be a force at 155 these stocky wrestlers are just grinding him out
He' had a golden paved path to the title, protected because of England, once he started fighting the top he lost. One head kick saved him from being on 4 losses in a row.
While Brady said he, himself was 198 lbs backstage before the fight.I think he has lost muscle mass, he looked so slim yesterday, very scrawny. There were 2 or 3 people mentioned it in the playbyplay thread but I was surprised not more people noticed, he barely looked over 170 yesterday.
