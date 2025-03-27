Leon has been getting a lot of hate

Not for his boring fight style but his attitude over the past few years and I kinda agree. Don't hate the guy but it was weird when he said that Belal didn't deserve a shot despite being in the same position as Belal not too long ago.
And idk, every time he underperforms or losses, he has an excuse. He won the Usman rematch but said it was his worst showing because of the altitude and then fought no different in the rematch. Had a staring match up Colby who barely did anything and excuses galore against Belal.
Brady also said that he and his team were salty when he went over to pay his respect.
Leon lowkey does seem kind of an annoying guy, ngl.
 
I've always felt this way about him, Leon is a prick.

And yes, the thing that really made me dislike him was how he said Belal doesn't deserve the TS when everyone and their mom knew that Belal deserved the shot,...classic draw bridge mentality. Just an arrogant, entitled guy with a chip on his shoulder. And you'd think after a humbling loss to Belal he'd have just a little humility,..nope, still talkin shit about Belal. Good riddance to Leon, he was an unpleasant character.
 
moosaev said:
I've always felt this way about him, Leon is a prick.

And yes, the thing that really made me dislike him was how he said Belal doesn't deserve the TS when everyone and their mom knew that Belal deserved the shot,...classic draw bridge mentality. Just an arrogant, entitled guy with a chip on his shoulder. Unpleasant character.
Agreed. There are videos of him crying about not getting a title shot and then he completely ignores Belal who, imo, had beaten better competition that Leon did.
That Usman KO might have added to his ego too.
 
It's always this way. No one cared about Ank(example: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/ankalaev-is-one-of-the-most-unique-fighters-of-all-time.4344285/) . But when he beat Poatan, oh Poatan sucks. No one cared about Brady(example: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/sean-khamzat-slayer-brady-bandwaggon-hop-in.4215131/) , but when he beat Leon, oh Leon sucks.

The only reason that Leon lost is that at the end of the day, he seems like he never had the grappling you need to compete against the best grapplers/wrestlers. Colby was well past it and so was Usman in the second fight and Usman was steamrolling Leon after the first round in the first fight.

But you gotta say things like this before the fight. I thought if Leon was making shit up about having an off day against Belal in the morning, Brady was going to run over him and sub him within three, so I think I was close. But, you can't look past Leon who beat Usman twice and Colby either.

If Leon was big enough and strong enough, he probably would've been able to beat Brady and Belal. It turns out he was nowhere close. And no one could tell for sure if Leon really was having an off day against Belal, which was why this was a close fight on paper.

Now did he mentally break? Probably. But that's not why he lost and it's so funny when people all the time shit on the opponent then just flip flop right after when they lose to that 'shitty' opponent.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Agreed. There are videos of him crying about not getting a title shot and then he completely ignores Belal who, imo, had beaten better competition that Leon did.
That Usman KO might have added to his ego too.
Another thing i don't respect is how he went into hiding for months after losing to Belal. Just a weak character.
 
Dont be too hard on him, you need money fights in the UFC to secure your future.
 
