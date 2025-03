Leon has been getting a lot of hate

It's always this way. No one cared about Ank(example: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/ankalaev-is-one-of-the-most-unique-fighters-of-all-time.4344285/ ) . But when he beat Poatan, oh Poatan sucks. No one cared about Brady(example: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/sean-khamzat-slayer-brady-bandwaggon-hop-in.4215131/ ) , but when he beat Leon, oh Leon sucks.The only reason that Leon lost is that at the end of the day, he seems like he never had the grappling you need to compete against the best grapplers/wrestlers. Colby was well past it and so was Usman in the second fight and Usman was steamrolling Leon after the first round in the first fight.But you gotta say things like this before the fight. I thought if Leon was making shit up about having an off day against Belal in the morning, Brady was going to run over him and sub him within three, so I think I was close. But, you can't look past Leon who beat Usman twice and Colby either.If Leon was big enough and strong enough, he probably would've been able to beat Brady and Belal. It turns out he was nowhere close. And no one could tell for sure if Leon really was having an off day against Belal, which was why this was a close fight on paper.Now did he mentally break? Probably. But that's not why he lost and it's so funny when people all the time shit on the opponent then just flip flop right after when they lose to that 'shitty' opponent.