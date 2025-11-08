  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Leon Edwards will embarrass Prates just like Ian Garry

Southpoor97

Mar 1, 2022
558
643
Whilst Leon's striking hasn't looked great his last two fights, he has been facing grapplers in Brady and Belal who forced him to have a grappling heavy camp and game plan oriented around avoiding takedowns.

I think a lot of people are just assuming Leon is washed up due to his attitude recently, but im putting it out there now that Edwards will win almost every round against Prates with his slicker striking.
 
Unless he goes into one of his signature "trances" where he loses focus, gets timid before shooting a panic takedown out of frustration. Cue the corner man pleading with him to pull it together

That's the real Leon, the head kick was the aberration
 
Lately it's been seeming more like Leon was just tailor made to counter Usman the way he got dropped on his head by GOATlal and subbed easily by Sean Brady
 
I agree with you OP. Prates struggle with wrestlers.
 
gentel said:
Lately it's been seeming more like Leon was just tailor made to counter Usman the way he got dropped on his head by GOATlal and subbed easily by Sean Brady
When did we last see Leon against a striker?
 
gentel said:
Lately it's been seeming more like Leon was just tailor made to counter Usman the way he got dropped on his head by GOATlal and subbed easily by Sean Brady
Was he really though? Usman kicked Leons ass in the first fight and was kicking his ass in the 2nd, if the stars didn't align allowing him to land that head kick he would have lost that one too.
 
I agree BUT this fight is funny as both are dirty fucking fighters so we will see who comes out of the cage with both eyes working.
 
I’m not going to count Leon out, but I have a hard time believing some improved version will show up and school Prates. I think even a better version does, it’ll just be a harder fight with Prates still coming out as the winner.
 
Leon has mentally checked out it seems. I don't think he will win a big fight again.
 
Ian Garry barely scraped by Prates.
 
next time i want somebody to lose I'm gonna make a thread saying they will destroy their opponent in their next fight, knowing that the curse will kick in and make the guy i actually want to lose get KTFOed.
 
