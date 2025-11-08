Leon Edwards will embarrass Prates just like Ian Garry

Southpoor97
Whilst Leon's striking hasn't looked great his last two fights, he has been facing grapplers in Brady and Belal who forced him to have a grappling heavy camp and game plan oriented around avoiding takedowns.
I think a lot of people are just assuming Leon is washed up due to his attitude recently, but im putting it out there now that Edwards will win almost every round against Prates with his slicker striking.
