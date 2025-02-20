  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady set for UFC London on March 22nd

Who wins?

Think Sean could win this one, depends which Leon shows up tbh, as if he's going to be a head case after Belal manhandled him.
 
Very possible, I think the short notice could work against Brady's gas tank though, he's stepping into a main event when he wasn't even prepping for a fight. Think he just had a kid recently.
 
He said yes though, Brady is a bad style match for Leon. Only Belal could keep Brady off him.
 
A man in his shape can bounce back from a pregnancy fairly quick though...
 
