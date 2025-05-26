Leon is a can. Belol beat him…Leon is trailing in that poll. Have we lost all faith in Leon's ability already?? Morales is still very green. Leon is proven and tested commidity. And he Leon still isn't super old. Think he supirses people here.
Let's give Buckley credit for beating up Colby. If Buckley beats Usman in a few weeks he deserves credit as well. It's good to see the young guys making the division exciting again.Morales just taking on himself to clear WW of any and all of the "old guard". Okay then.
I am a powerful and influential poster.I think they should feed Leon to Morales next.
