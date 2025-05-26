Rumored Leon Edwards vs Michael Morales in the works for UFC 320?

Who wins?

Morales just taking on himself to clear WW of any and all of the "old guard". Okay then.
 
The way Michael Morales just ran through Gilbert Burns tells me he definitely beats Leon

No fear at all, just marched in and nuked him down at 3:39 of the first round
 
They are trying to set up Morales to make a name for himself by beating poor Leon. I like it.
 
Leon is trailing in that poll. Have we lost all faith in Leon's ability already?? Morales is still very green. Leon is proven and tested commidity. And he Leon still isn't super old. Think he supirses people here.
 
Leon looked pretty past it in his last fight
 
Leon is a can. Belol beat him…
 
Let's give Buckley credit for beating up Colby. If Buckley beats Usman in a few weeks he deserves credit as well. It's good to see the young guys making the division exciting again.
 
Amazing how these guys can make quick turn arounds against tough opponents when they’re coming off a loss and are desperate to get back into the mix
 
Edwards looks mentally done. Tough to take him over any top 10 WW right now
 
Good on Leon. This is the sort of fight you take if you're serious about getting back to the title.
 
True. Him too.
 
