Supporting black athletes because of pride in my heritage and connection to my culture isn’t racism. Racism is about discrimination, prejudice, or treating others unfairly based on their race, and that’s not what I’m doing. I’m not putting down, insulting, or excluding athletes of other races—I respect and admire athletes from all backgrounds.My support for black athletes comes from wanting to celebrate and uplift people who represent my community and its accomplishments, not from any animosity toward others. There’s nothing wrong with feeling a sense of pride and connection to those who share your heritage, as long as it’s done with respect for everyone else, which is exactly how I approach it.