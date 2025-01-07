News Leon Edwards vs Jack Della Maddalena set to headline UFC London on March 22

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    12
So JDM, erceg, and adesanya all fighting around February/march, but not on the Australia card. Cool
 
markys00 said:
Cool casual racism
Click to expand...
Supporting black athletes because of pride in my heritage and connection to my culture isn’t racism. Racism is about discrimination, prejudice, or treating others unfairly based on their race, and that’s not what I’m doing. I’m not putting down, insulting, or excluding athletes of other races—I respect and admire athletes from all backgrounds.

My support for black athletes comes from wanting to celebrate and uplift people who represent my community and its accomplishments, not from any animosity toward others. There’s nothing wrong with feeling a sense of pride and connection to those who share your heritage, as long as it’s done with respect for everyone else, which is exactly how I approach it.
 
Leon by decision. He has a good style to deal with an aggressive striker like JDM. And he will (hopefully) be very motivated to redeem himself.
 
JDM will make this look easy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Edwards vs Muhammad 2
Replies
0
Views
294
GibsterMMA
GibsterMMA
tornado362
Fights to make after UFC 304
Replies
2
Views
486
Deleted member 585708
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,850
Messages
56,743,018
Members
175,385
Latest member
Countryant

Share this page

Back
Top