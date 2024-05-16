BoxerMaurits
Yeah I’m super pumped to attend this event, but the time is a big bummer broDana lol "If you've never been to Manchester, England... the crowd is incredible!" totally glossing over the fact that UFC isn't holding the event in their local time and the card will be wrapping up at like 5am. Horrible decision.
I have to admit I was very skeptical but I'm happy for Belal, he's earned it and the fact it's taken this long is ridiculous.Lol half of you guys really believed Belal wasn't going to get the fight