News Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 2 official main-event for UFC 304 in Manchester on July 27

Here we go baby! This is a huge chance for Edwards to shine bright in front of his home crowd. UFC 304 is going to be epic! Wishing both fighters the best.
 
I knew this was going to be next, others were doubting it so much. It just couldn't be 300 headliner.
 
Regardless of how you feel, this match should have been made. Really need to get the WelterWAIT division to get the ball rolling.
 
Leon is gonna hit Belal with nutshot this time ending with no contest for the 2nd time.
 
Will likely be the last time we see Belal floating around the title picture, but he deserves his shot. Edwards, UD or late TKO.
 
And you know who's just waiting in the wings...

20221118053022_Shavkat_Rakhmonov_ff.JPG
 
Lol half of you guys really believed Belal wasn't going to get the fight 😜 <Moves>
 
Dana lol "If you've never been to Manchester, England... the crowd is incredible!" totally glossing over the fact that UFC isn't holding the event in their local time and the card will be wrapping up at like 5am. <lmao> Horrible decision.
 
Two of the most boring fighters in the sport.

But also two very good fighters. Gonna be a fun tilt.


Hope to see a Belal win because the outlash and reactions will be hysterical.
 
svmr_db said:
Dana lol "If you've never been to Manchester, England... the crowd is incredible!" totally glossing over the fact that UFC isn't holding the event in their local time and the card will be wrapping up at like 5am. <lmao> Horrible decision.
Click to expand...
Yeah I’m super pumped to attend this event, but the time is a big bummer bro🤣
 
awe man i would have rather had Paddy vs Moicono..but looks as though Moicono ducked the Baddy.
 
This is gonna play out like the Colby fight. Leon by UD. A
 
