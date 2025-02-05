I really want to shit on him for it, but that is kinda fair. Yeah, Belal flew in and could be dealing with jetlag, but if his body was still on "central" time, then it was basically 11pm for him. But still, he was well aware of the time starting and could have spent a while trying to acclimate himself to being up and ready for a 5am fight.
If Leon beats JDM, I think we wait to see what Belal-Shavkat looks like. If Shavkat wins, then sure, why not. But if Belal is still champ, I'd honestly rather see Buckley in there. Leon and Sean could fight for a "who gets the rematch" title eliminator.