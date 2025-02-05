Talk about a rematch I couldn't give less of a f*ck about. Almost every single person Leon has beaten is either retired/a fight away from being retired. He has 5 fights in the last 5 years and has 1 finish in the last 7 years.



Belal is nearly the same and has almost no finishes in his entire UFC career so I'm not expecting much fireworks here. Both are inactive, well into their 30s, and probably going to be even more conservative if they fight again. WW has been the worst division in the sport for a loooooong time and that is saying a lot considering what a wasteland the UFC is in modern day. They need a serious infusion of young talent but that's the problem when there's a monopoly