Leon Edwards says a win over JDM will earn him title shot, talks about fighting at 5AM vs Belal

Belal had to travel and fight at the exact same time Leon.
 
I hope Leon gets KOed so he can go back to that corner, the place where everyone wants him to be.
 
People act like Belal dominated Leon because of one flashy slam lol

It was the worst version of Leon we've seen yet he ended the fight on stop, battering Belal's face into a pool of blood, and was a few sec away from a TKO victory before Belal was saved by the bell

1738717367583.png
 
I really want to shit on him for it, but that is kinda fair. Yeah, Belal flew in and could be dealing with jetlag, but if his body was still on "central" time, then it was basically 11pm for him. But still, he was well aware of the time starting and could have spent a while trying to acclimate himself to being up and ready for a 5am fight.

If Leon beats JDM, I think we wait to see what Belal-Shavkat looks like. If Shavkat wins, then sure, why not. But if Belal is still champ, I'd honestly rather see Buckley in there. Leon and Sean could fight for a "who gets the rematch" title eliminator.
 
Talk about a rematch I couldn't give less of a f*ck about. Almost every single person Leon has beaten is either retired/a fight away from being retired. He has 5 fights in the last 5 years and has 1 finish in the last 7 years.

Belal is nearly the same and has almost no finishes in his entire UFC career so I'm not expecting much fireworks here. Both are inactive, well into their 30s, and probably going to be even more conservative if they fight again. WW has been the worst division in the sport for a loooooong time and that is saying a lot considering what a wasteland the UFC is in modern day. They need a serious infusion of young talent but that's the problem when there's a monopoly
 
No, it wasn't because of one flashy slam. The slam helped but Belal won all but the fifth round if I remember correctly. Leon did exactly what he did in the second Usman fight. Get beat up until the final minutes except this time he didn't get lucky. That being said, I can understand Leon complaining about 5 am but wasn't it Leon's choice to fight on his home territory? I think if Usman is not planning to fight a win over JDM does not get Leon a title shot. I think he would need to beat someone like Buckley to get the shot after JDM.
 
