Leon Edwards Proves Without a Shadow of a Doubt He's an A-Level Athlete.

Corrado Soprano said: UFC fighters are C+ level athletes at best. If they were talented enough to make it any other professional sport they would. The UFC pays the least compared to other major sports league and these athletes are getting brain damage for pennies on the dollar. Click to expand...

I get that you're trolling but this is an oversimplification. Raw athleticism and talent are not the same thing. Messi is one of the greatest soccer players that ever lived but hes a runt compared to guys like Yoel and Brock.Also rugby pays worse than MMA but has some of the best athletes. Wrestling (the real kind) is full of monsters too. Gymnastics etc etc....Its not just about pay, its also about the athletic requirements of the sport. Fighting (and rugby) have pretty high athletic demands.