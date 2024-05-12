Leon Edwards is ruining the division!

When is this guy going to defend the title? Do y'all remember Usman's reign and how active he was?
I don't know what the schedules are but I'm certain this guy isn't defending his belt till September, and if he wins, we're going to wait for him till July 2025 for him to fight again. His reign is terrible, he's really holding up the top 7/8.

He's hoping that they all cancel out each other, whereas Kamaru was doing a demolition job on everyone one after the other.

WW was an exciting division but he's stinking up the place.
 
