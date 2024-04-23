They probably put Aspinall vs Pereira as the headliner on this card since they know this fight won't sell. 304 is going to be ok. Good for Belal though it's about time.
Pereira wants to fight ASAP. UFC would be fucking stupid to put Alex against Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi when he's now one of their biggest stars and just headlined one of their biggest cards making it look easy against Hill. They should give him what he wants. It might not be against Aspinall but Pereira is fighting before October.

Lol @ you guys seriously thinking UFC is going to book that fight. It's a UFC card in the UK, they are going to sell tons of tickets no matter who is on the card. Aspinall/Blaydes 2 & Edwards/Muhammad 2 are perfectly good main/co-main fights to headline a PPV over there.
Just because Ankalaev suggested the Abu Dhabi card doesn't mean he's unwilling to fight sooner or anywhere other than that. No need to jump to conclusions, as Uncle Fester says "we'll see how things play out."
His toe injury must not be too bad since he fought with it. I don't think he broke it. No probably not 301, 302, or 303 so that's why I said 304. He's called for the Aspinall fight."Ready for it now"..... what's "now" mean to you? Pereira walked back that he'd be willing to fight on 301 after he had his toe injury.
301... not happening.
302... Makhachev vs Poirier... not happening.
303... McGregor vs Chandler.... not happening.
So now we're looking at July. Neither Pereira or Ankalaev are rushing to start a camp "now".
That'd be a hell of a card, though i think Aspinall vs Blaydes will 100% be the headliner for PPV purposes even if it is for the Interm.Nah, I don’t think so. Just spitballing but a card like this will do fine, especially when it’s one catered to a local audience. It’s better than 301.
Edwards vs. Muhammad
Aspinall vs. Blaydes
Green vs. Pimblett
MVP vs. Thompson
Allen vs. Emmett
