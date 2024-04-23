svmr_db said: "Ready for it now"..... what's "now" mean to you? Pereira walked back that he'd be willing to fight on 301 after he had his toe injury.



301... not happening.

302... Makhachev vs Poirier... not happening.

303... McGregor vs Chandler.... not happening.



So now we're looking at July. Neither Pereira or Ankalaev are rushing to start a camp "now". Click to expand...

His toe injury must not be too bad since he fought with it. I don't think he broke it. No probably not 301, 302, or 303 so that's why I said 304. He's called for the Aspinall fight.I love the Blaydes fight and him getting the shot but we know UFC already offered Gane the shot recently so is Blaydes really that high up on their list of opponents?