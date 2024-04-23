News Leon Edwards Head Coach Confirms Leon WILL Be On UFC 304 "99.9% Chance Vs Belal Muhammad"

Good! Get this fight over with and then we can move on to Shavkat taking the gold from one of them.
Shavkat Rakhmonov GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY
 
They probably put Aspinall vs Pereira as the headliner on this card since they know this fight won't sell. 304 is going to be ok. Good for Belal though it's about time.
 
Last edited:
Controversial DEC win for Edwards in the UK

Place ur bets gents
 
Domitian said:
They probably put Aspinall vs Pereira as the headliner on this card since they know this fight won't sell. 304 is going to be ok. Good for Belal though it's about time.
Click to expand...

Lol @ you guys seriously thinking UFC is going to book that fight. It's a UFC card in the UK, they are going to sell tons of tickets no matter who is on the card. Aspinall/Blaydes 2 & Edwards/Muhammad 2 are perfectly good main/co-main fights to headline a PPV over there.
 
i like Leon and Belal

but i dont buy this PPV

this is a gimme me fight for Leon,
he will dominate Belal
 
svmr_db said:
Lol @ you guys seriously thinking UFC is going to book that fight. It's a UFC card in the UK, they are going to sell tons of tickets no matter who is on the card. Aspinall/Blaydes 2 & Edwards/Muhammad 2 are perfectly good main/co-main fights to headline a PPV over there.
Click to expand...
Pereira wants to fight ASAP. UFC would be fucking stupid to put Alex against Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi when he's now one of their biggest stars and just headlined one of their biggest cards making it look easy against Hill. They should give him what he wants. It might not be against Aspinall but Pereira is fighting before October.
 
Domitian said:
Pereira wants to fight ASAP. UFC would be fucking stupid to put Alex against Ankalaev in Abu Dhabi when he's now one of their biggest stars and just headlined one of their biggest cards making it look easy against Hill. They should give him what he wants. It might not be against Aspinall but Pereira is fighting before October.
Click to expand...

Oliveira was rising to be one of their biggest stars too, didn't stop them from booking him in Abu Dhabi.

Just because Ankalaev suggested the Abu Dhabi card doesn't mean he's unwilling to fight sooner or anywhere other than that. No need to jump to conclusions, as Uncle Fester says "we'll see how things play out."
 
svmr_db said:
Oliveira was rising to be one of their biggest stars too, didn't stop them from booking him in Abu Dhabi.

Just because Ankalaev suggested the Abu Dhabi card doesn't mean he's unwilling to fight sooner or anywhere other than that. No need to jump to conclusions, as Uncle Fester says "we'll see how things play out."
Click to expand...
Islam had the Khabib connection and is 10x the star Ankalaev is. Plus Islam doesn't give the company shit. Yes I think Ankalaev if he wants the fight he needs to be getting ready for it now.
 
Domitian said:
Islam had the Khabib connection and is 10x the star Ankalaev is. Yes I think Ankalaev if he wants the fight he needs to be getting ready for it now.
Click to expand...
Bro fumbled his last TS and made management angry. Should be ready to jump at any chance for a shot the UFC gives him. But he's still acting like a diva.
 
Domitian said:
They probably put Aspinall vs Pereira as the headliner on this card since they know this fight won't sell. 304 is going to be ok. Good for Belal though it's about time.
Click to expand...
Nah, I don’t think so. Just spitballing but a card like this will do fine, especially when it’s one catered to a local audience. It’s better than 301.

Edwards vs. Muhammad
Aspinall vs. Blaydes
Green vs. Pimblett
MVP vs. Thompson
Allen vs. Emmett
 
Makes sense, Leon should win that fight, Belal deserves it, happens in the UK, everyone's happy.
 
Domitian said:
Islam had the Khabib connection and is 10x the star Ankalaev is. Plus Islam doesn't give the company shit. Yes I think Ankalaev if he wants the fight he needs to be getting ready for it now.
Click to expand...

"Ready for it now"..... what's "now" mean to you? Pereira walked back that he'd be willing to fight on 301 after he had his toe injury.

301... not happening.
302... Makhachev vs Poirier... not happening.
303... McGregor vs Chandler.... not happening.

So now we're looking at July. Neither Pereira or Ankalaev are rushing to start a camp "now".
 
svmr_db said:
"Ready for it now"..... what's "now" mean to you? Pereira walked back that he'd be willing to fight on 301 after he had his toe injury.

301... not happening.
302... Makhachev vs Poirier... not happening.
303... McGregor vs Chandler.... not happening.

So now we're looking at July. Neither Pereira or Ankalaev are rushing to start a camp "now".
Click to expand...
His toe injury must not be too bad since he fought with it. I don't think he broke it. No probably not 301, 302, or 303 so that's why I said 304. He's called for the Aspinall fight.

I love the Blaydes fight and him getting the shot but we know UFC already offered Gane the shot recently so is Blaydes really that high up on their list of opponents?
 
sdpdude9 said:
Nah, I don’t think so. Just spitballing but a card like this will do fine, especially when it’s one catered to a local audience. It’s better than 301.

Edwards vs. Muhammad
Aspinall vs. Blaydes
Green vs. Pimblett
MVP vs. Thompson
Allen vs. Emmett
Click to expand...
That'd be a hell of a card, though i think Aspinall vs Blaydes will 100% be the headliner for PPV purposes even if it is for the Interm.
 
svmr_db said:
Lol @ you guys seriously thinking UFC is going to book that fight. It's a UFC card in the UK, they are going to sell tons of tickets no matter who is on the card. Aspinall/Blaydes 2 & Edwards/Muhammad 2 are perfectly good main/co-main fights to headline a PPV over there.
Click to expand...
Especially with Paddy & MVP as well, tickets will sell out quickly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MetaIIica
UFC 300 would be perfect with Leon vs Belal added
2
Replies
38
Views
900
IsNormal
IsNormal
Wormwood
Rumored Leon vs Belal UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
6K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1
big franklin
News Belal Muhammad confirmed as backup fighter for Leon vs. Colby (UFC 296)
2 3
Replies
51
Views
3K
HHJ
HHJ
Koya
Leon/Belal and Shavkat/Colby are the next fights to make
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
Koya
Koya
FrankDux
I don't think Leon will be on UFC 300 Card
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
thewhiterooster
thewhiterooster

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,879
Messages
55,451,715
Members
174,783
Latest member
notnormal

Share this page

Back
Top