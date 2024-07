Damn some choice words from his coach about how this Belal loss effected him, "mentally traumatized" . Belal really did break him in there didn't he god damn.



Also this fight would make a lot of sense. Throw Garry into the fire and see if he's still got it while seeing where Leon is at, classic stuff rankings wise.



The fight itself is meh but the kicking game of each will be interesting and it would be nice to see if Garry goes after it more when facing a less explosive striker then MVP.