Media Leon Edwards broken going into round 5, tells coach to STFU

His coach said in the Submission Radio interview, that it was only to motivate him because obviously Leon was not in a real danger in that fight.
 
Full hetard on display. Glad I'm not a big Leon fan. Loved when he head kicked Usman into the shadow realm, but that's literally the only thing exciting about him.

Unfortunately he's been replaced by someone as unexciting in the cage as he is, maybe even moreso.

Shavkat, we are counting on you to rescue WW.
 
Broken? He arguably won the next round. He got it on one scorecard.

Everyone at Sherdog.com gave him round 5.
 
svmr_db said:
Not sure how you get him being broken from that? Did you even listen to your own video? His coach yells "Do you want me to stop this fight?" and he says "Shut the Fnck Up". You seem to be trying to make it out as if he coach is giving him some sort of technical advice and he said it.
 
Leon has all the requisite skills to be an all-time great, but he doesn't have the fire. And he doesn't come across as stoic; he just seems disinterested.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
His coach said in the Submission Radio interview, that it was only to motivate him because obviously Leon was not in a real danger in that fight.
Danger of losing the belt was pretty real though.

haha-laughing.gif
 
Leon knew that whatever is wrong with him, has to come from within. Nothing they were gonna tell him was going to do shit.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
if you’ve ever been in a fight, you would understand just how annoying it is to go back to your corner and all they do is get excited and yell at you… every fucking round.
Yeah gotta be a lot of "Do you think i'm just not aware of the position i'm in right now?" going through his head
 
usernamee said:
Coach trying to recreate that moment every single round since the headkick KO lmao

Coach is probably rewatching that clip every day jackin off to it
Of course that is always gonna be the highlight of his pro career.
 
