jones_aspinall_faceoff_3x2.jpg

Leon Edwards thinks a prime Jon Jones beats a prime Tom Aspinall.

Jones has faced a lot of criticism for holding up the UFC heavyweight division and refusing to fight interim champ Aspinall. “Bones” finally retired last month, and Aspinall was crowned the undisputed champion.


Edwards is confident Jones would have beaten Aspinall while at his peak. However, the former welterweight champ agrees that Jones would have faced a tough test in Aspinall if they fought now. “Prime, I got Jon Jones, 100%... I rate Jon Jones highly,” Edwards told Froch on Fighting. “I believe that he is the best to ever do it. Tom is the guy now. I think the speed and power that he carries, the way he moves in there, he would have given Jon Jones problems. It would have been a good fight.”

Edwards: Jones Didn’t Duck​




Many accuse Jones of clearly ducking Aspinall before being scared into retirement. However, Edwards disagrees with that sentiment.

“I’m not saying that,” Edwards said.

Aspinall has repeatedly expressed his frustration due to his inactivity since an interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024. Meanwhile, Jones has been subtly teasing a return since President Donald Trump announced a potential UFC event at the White House in 2026.

Meanwhile, Edwards defended the welterweight title twice before losing it to Belal Muhammad last year. “Rocky” has since suffered a submission loss against Sean Brady this past March.

Leon Edwards says Jon Jones isn’t ducking Tom Aspinall and believes prime Jon would beat prime Tom👀🔥

(via: @frochonfighting ) pic.twitter.com/K0BU2FzwCh

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 8, 2025
After watching the context:

He was asked specifically about prime for prime and said Jones.

The bit later when he said Tom would give Jones problems was after being asked if they fought now, so his answer could be different but wasn't specified.

When he said that he's not saying Jones ducked, he does so with a smile, but that could be at how the guy was stating it repeatedly in a tongue in cheek way as if he or they both were joking.
 
Well, if Leon Edwards says so...

yeah kinda sensible to think that the best fighter of all time in his prime would beat -some guy-
 
Theres a very good chance Jones could even beat him now, but since he's such a coward, we will never find out.
 
He is ducking balding too he lost it long time ago look that cap at weigh in
 
Aspinall has too many title defenses and too many wins over legends to believe this could happen.

84993899-0-image-a-4_1715931971836.jpg
 
Fergelmince said:
Aspinall has too many title defenses and too many wins over legends to believe this could happen.

84993899-0-image-a-4_1715931971836.jpg
Great point. Banking on someone blowing out their knee again in a fluke, non-contact injury situation is solid fight strategy.

I think NFL teams deployed that strategy when Adrian Peterson came back after blowing out his knee. "Hey guys, just stay out of his way. He tore his knee once with nobody tackling him...it's bound to happen again right?"
 
mkess101 said:
Great point. Banking on someone blowing out their knee again in a fluke, non-contact injury situation is solid fight strategy.
If Gane/Aspinall happens we'll get a chance to see that strategy in action unless Gane is smart enough to try baiting a DQ.
 
Nevermind jones aspinall fantasies.

Im still pissed off at just how pathetic leon fought in his last 2 fights. Truly embarrassing performances. Like a sleepwalking bum.

He actually annoys me, fights the same as his personality.
 
JBJ was here said:
If Gane/Aspinall happens we'll get a chance to see that strategy in action unless Gane is smart enough to try baiting a DQ.
Gane isn't that bad haha. His grappling seems pretty pedestrian for sure, but he's a good striker.

No, I don't think he beats Aspinall obviously but maybe he hangs in there a bit? Or...maybe he gets smoked inside a round haha.
 
It's going to be told eventually how it would go. Tom has defended 2 takedowns in his whole mma career in the 1st round against a 10 day notice Spivac. That was even before he blew out his knee and lost to Blaydes.

I think Jones doesn't want to be the one who has to test Aspinall's wrestling or cardio, but if there are any potential weaknesses, those 2 areas are it. Not to long ago we saw Stipe stop Ngannou's run the same way. Obviously if he stopped Jones takedowns, Jones would be screwed. Still you'd think Jones would be perfect guy to take Aspinall to the deep end. I'm actually shocked he rejected the fight.
 
I believe Jones beats Aspinall even now, but he is just not interested in fighting anymore unless he gets a huge payday.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
After watching the context:

He was asked specifically about prime for prime and said Jones.

The bit later when he said Tom would give Jones problems was after being asked if they fought now, so his answer could be different but wasn't specified.

When he said that he's not saying Jones ducked, he does so with a smile, but that could be at how the guy was stating it repeatedly in a tongue in cheek way as if he or they both were joking.
+1
 
