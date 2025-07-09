Kowboy On Sherdog
Jones has faced a lot of criticism for holding up the UFC heavyweight division and refusing to fight interim champ Aspinall. “Bones” finally retired last month, and Aspinall was crowned the undisputed champion.
Edwards is confident Jones would have beaten Aspinall while at his peak. However, the former welterweight champ agrees that Jones would have faced a tough test in Aspinall if they fought now. “Prime, I got Jon Jones, 100%... I rate Jon Jones highly,” Edwards told Froch on Fighting. “I believe that he is the best to ever do it. Tom is the guy now. I think the speed and power that he carries, the way he moves in there, he would have given Jon Jones problems. It would have been a good fight.”
Edwards: Jones Didn’t Duck
Many accuse Jones of clearly ducking Aspinall before being scared into retirement. However, Edwards disagrees with that sentiment.
“I’m not saying that,” Edwards said.
Aspinall has repeatedly expressed his frustration due to his inactivity since an interim title defense against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024. Meanwhile, Jones has been subtly teasing a return since President Donald Trump announced a potential UFC event at the White House in 2026.
Meanwhile, Edwards defended the welterweight title twice before losing it to Belal Muhammad last year. “Rocky” has since suffered a submission loss against Sean Brady this past March.
