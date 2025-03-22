Leon Edwards: “He’s too small, too predictable.”

Pequeño Corey
My initial thoughts; Leon has always been an excellent counter-wrestler with perfect sub defense. Belal worked him in their rematch, but I’m not sure that Sean will be able to replicate what Belal did. Common opponents (MMAth) are all we have to go off of sometimes, and Leon still was able to survive and mount some offense. Brady got drowned and overwhelmed by Belal.
Leon clearly underestimating Sean here. Sean also seems highly motivated and supremely confident. I’m starting to lean Sean here.
Bonus: Strong Philly vibes. Din has been coaching Sean at Marquez MMA, and of course, Philly’s own Paul Felder.
