Leon Edwards: “He’s too small, too predictable.”

Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Hungry Ghost Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2014
Messages
14,458
Reaction score
19,308
My initial thoughts; Leon has always been an excellent counter-wrestler with perfect sub defense. Belal worked him in their rematch, but I’m not sure that Sean will be able to replicate what Belal did. Common opponents (MMAth) are all we have to go off of sometimes, and Leon still was able to survive and mount some offense. Brady got drowned and overwhelmed by Belal.



Leon clearly underestimating Sean here. Sean also seems highly motivated and supremely confident. I’m starting to lean Sean here.

Bonus: Strong Philly vibes. Din has been coaching Sean at Marquez MMA, and of course, Philly’s own Paul Felder.

8B2A9B7A-EE25-4058-98DD-0A67C6D69088.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Yeah I'm torn on this one, I think Leon is a higher class of fighter but he looked so bad last fight. Maybe that was just a side effect of Belal doing so well. I'm not a Brady expert but I always thought of him as one of those guys with a dominant top game but only decent not great takedowns, which would get stuffed by any good wrestler like we saw with Belal, but Leon isn't a wrestler, although he's quite good at wrestling for a striker....

I also don't know if Brady is capable of putting a pace on like Belal did to Leon. I would lean towards Edwards, but Brady being the Vegas favorite has me a little shook.
 
Honestly if Brady comes in with the mentality to push forward he can easily get TD's. Just because no-knees Usman couldn't get many in their 2nd fight it doesn't mean Leon's TDD weakness still isn't there. I'll still rate the Usman win as great though, but the Colby win is massively overrated, couldn't believe how much of Sherdog was bamboozled into thinking Colby was an elite fighter.

My prediction is a dominant win for Brady today.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Yeah I'm torn on this one, I think Leon is a higher class of fighter but he looked so bad last fight. Maybe that was just a side effect of Belal doing so well. I'm not a Brady expert but I always thought of him as one of those guys with a dominant top game but only decent not great takedowns, which would get stuffed by any good wrestler like we saw with Belal, but Leon isn't a wrestler, although he's quite good at wrestling for a striker....

I also don't know if Brady is capable of putting a pace on like Belal did to Leon. I would lean towards Edwards, but Brady being the Vegas favorite has me a little shook.

I also don't know if Brady is capable of putting a pace on like Belal did to Leon. I would lean towards Edwards, but Brady being the Vegas favorite has me a little shook.
Yea I don’t even like Belal, but I’m coming around to the idea that he’s just that good and that’s why Leon looked so bad. I’m not buying Leon’s 5AM excuses. This would mean that Leon is still very good, as well, and Brady is in for a rough night.
 
El Fernas said:
"He is too small", is the wrong kind of dig from fighters, so if you win, then you just beat a guy fighting in the wrong weight class, or you are fighting smaller men in the wrong weight class...its a weight class based sport...
I can’t recall any examples, but I feel like whenever a fighter calls another fighter small or short, they wind up losing.
 
gentel said:
Leon is annoying and a dirty fighter but I do think he'll win

MMAth: GOATlal had a fairly close fight with Leon but beat Brady easily
RIP to this prediction, Brady has leveled up and Leon can't handle the grappling

I remember catching a ton of downvotes on Reddit for saying "Hopefully Leon's enjoying his last day with the belt" before the GOATlal fight
 
