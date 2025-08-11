I have no idea how valid all these claims are but some rapper named Big Huey is saying that his Cybertruck was remotely deactivated because it was featured in his latest music video and Leon wasnt happy about thatHe was driving along when his truck just shut down unexpectedly and a message flashed on his screen saying it was remotely deactivated and then when he got home he received a cease and desist later about the vehicle being featured in his music videoRegardless of what you think about the music, or the people making it, its pretty scary but not surprising that a person's car can now be deactivated while theyre in the middle of the freeway by someone in a corporate office that just pushes a buttonSure its just one Cybertruck today but it wont be too long til every vehicle manufactured has these overseer restrictions placed on them, all at the whim of some eccentric billionaire lunaticsThis is quite a future we're speeding towardsThe story was just posted yesterday on IG and no "legit" news sites have reported so theres no better links to provide than these