Social Leon Deactivates Rapper's Tesla Over Copyright Claims

I have no idea how valid all these claims are but some rapper named Big Huey is saying that his Cybertruck was remotely deactivated because it was featured in his latest music video and Leon wasnt happy about that

He was driving along when his truck just shut down unexpectedly and a message flashed on his screen saying it was remotely deactivated and then when he got home he received a cease and desist later about the vehicle being featured in his music video

Regardless of what you think about the music, or the people making it, its pretty scary but not surprising that a person's car can now be deactivated while theyre in the middle of the freeway by someone in a corporate office that just pushes a button

Sure its just one Cybertruck today but it wont be too long til every vehicle manufactured has these overseer restrictions placed on them, all at the whim of some eccentric billionaire lunatics

This is quite a future we're speeding towards


The story was just posted yesterday on IG and no "legit" news sites have reported so theres no better links to provide than these





lets-go-ahead-and-deactivate-here-looks-like-a-good-spot-v0-zi93x38lp5if1.webp


 
That's what this rapper gets for not reading the contract before he bought the vehicle. I am sure it is in the fine print.
 
They shut it off while he was driving? That sounds insanely dangerous
 
IDGETKTFO said:
That's what this rapper gets for not reading the contract before he bought the vehicle. I am sure it is in the fine print.
Click to expand...
No. These contracts should not be legal. No company should have a kill switch for property you paid for. They can sue him for copyright infringement if that’s in fact what he did do. Systems already exist to handle this.
 
