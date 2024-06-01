Lenny Kravitz is an absolute unit at age 60

mixmastermo
I saw a guy doing a similar workout to this one at the gym about a month ago. He was in great shape, not gonna lie, but it seemed a bit too over the top for me.
Now that I see that Lenny has been able to stay in magnificent shape at the age of 60, I just might have to consider incorporating something like this..
