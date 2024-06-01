Lenny Kravitz is an absolute unit at age 60

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
7,344
Reaction score
7,315
I saw a guy doing a similar workout to this one at the gym about a month ago. He was in great shape, not gonna lie, but it seemed a bit too over the top for me.



Now that I see that Lenny has been able to stay in magnificent shape at the age of 60, I just might have to consider incorporating something like this..

 
Swamp ass levels beyond human comprehension. FOH
 
Those plates look like 10lbs. The bar is a woman's bar. It's like 10 or 15kg.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,582
Messages
55,638,137
Members
174,867
Latest member
macauley_malaney1999

Share this page

Back
Top