Lenny Kravitz appreciation thread

triptych
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2023
- Messages
- 4,715
- Reaction score
- 5,142
Yes, the man deserves a thread of his own alright !!!
Down thru the years, he has shown us all what real musicianship is all about.
He's a natural-born talent, singer, songwriter and guitarist. His female drummer kix a mighty ass and Lenny has discovered and launched a few good talents like Vanessa Paradis.
My fave song by Lenny has gotta be Fly Away and what got me hooked to this guy was Mr. Cab Driver of course
Down thru the years, he has shown us all what real musicianship is all about.
He's a natural-born talent, singer, songwriter and guitarist. His female drummer kix a mighty ass and Lenny has discovered and launched a few good talents like Vanessa Paradis.
My fave song by Lenny has gotta be Fly Away and what got me hooked to this guy was Mr. Cab Driver of course