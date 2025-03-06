  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Lenny Kravitz appreciation thread

Yes, the man deserves a thread of his own alright !!!
Down thru the years, he has shown us all what real musicianship is all about.
He's a natural-born talent, singer, songwriter and guitarist. His female drummer kix a mighty ass and Lenny has discovered and launched a few good talents like Vanessa Paradis.
My fave song by Lenny has gotta be Fly Away and what got me hooked to this guy was Mr. Cab Driver of course :):)


 
I’m a big fan too, my two favourite songs by him:



And this one because it makes me think about my mom, she is still alive but I don’t get to see her often. She loves him too and was always listening to his songs

 
That Get Away song is one of the most annoying things ever produced

Great guitarist
 
Definitely one of the coolest rockststars on the planet and looks amazing for his age. This is one of my favourite tracks.

 
I’m a big fan too, my two favourite songs by him:



And this one because it makes me think about my mom, she is still alive but I don’t get to see her often. She loves him too and was always listening to his songs

Nice that you associated Lenny with your mom. My advice to you is to see her as much as you can coz one day, hopefully for a long time to come, you might not see her again.
I have always been a rebel of sort in my life , just like Mr. Kravitz, but when you see those empty chairs in your family home that were once occupied by mom & dad, the world around you tends to crumble !!!! I assure you.
 
