Lennox Lewis backs Dubios to beat Usyk "he is going to do it"

Dubios made the crucial adjustment when fighting Joshua by staying outside of range more and picking his shots and it was a scary win. My god he looked terrifying in there. He made one of the best punchers EVER (but not so great fighter) hesitant.

This is probably the last interesting fight out there for Usyk. It would be glorious if Dubios sparks him.

I've had a feeling Usyk would be one of those guys who retired undefeated, but Dubios can put a stop to it.

The only real interesting question prior to this fight is how confident Dubios truly is, because it will show in his fists.
 
Dubois is improved since their last fight, and more importantly has confidence and belief in abundance! It’s clear that usyk will have lost a step since their first fight due to his age. I still favour usyk but I think this is usyks most dangerous fight at HW, considering the above factors
 
Dubios doesnt have Johuas one punch, but he takes monster cuts at some of the shots and he has a dynamic jab.

And his chin is stronger.
 
I don't know if I would call AJ one of the best punchers ever... he punches hard, but he doesn't quite fight like a pure puncher. He certainly has gotten on his bike before, too.
 
