Lennox Lewis backs Dubios to beat Usyk "he is going to do it"

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 3,453
- Reaction score
- 1,929
Dubios made the crucial adjustment when fighting Joshua by staying outside of range more and picking his shots and it was a scary win. My god he looked terrifying in there. He made one of the best punchers EVER (but not so great fighter) hesitant.
This is probably the last interesting fight out there for Usyk. It would be glorious if Dubios sparks him.
I've had a feeling Usyk would be one of those guys who retired undefeated, but Dubios can put a stop to it.
The only real interesting question prior to this fight is how confident Dubios truly is, because it will show in his fists.
