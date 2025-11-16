Length or Girth.. What Does Dana Prefer?

LeBron

LeBron

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 12, 2011
Messages
3,063
Reaction score
4,906
Will it be Prates (long) or Morales (thick) for the next title shot? I think Morales deserves it more but they’ll probably feed Prates to Islam for an easy title defense.
 
buddy-elf.gif
 
According to Dana, Morales vs Brady was a title shot eliminator. So Morales should get it.

But

jon-jones-begs-dana-white-to-let-him-fight-at-the-white-v0-5kt3bc67afyf1.jpeg


With that said, i think Islam wants to fight Usman. They have the same manager. UFC don't care about fairness at all. What do you expect from a republican business

So I think Morales vs Prates might not be a bad idea for an actual title eliminator fight, maybe on the same card as Usman vs Islam for the Whitehouse card.
 
Really don't see why Prates would get the shot.

Morales may get it, but I do think he should fight again. Remember that before this weekend, his thing was beating near-40's #12 Magny (who is historically 50-50 as a fringe-rank fighter and no longer ranked) and #8 Burns (who is now on a 4 fight losing streak)
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
You love the gay innuendo thread titles lol

"Getting banged by a smaller man" last week 😂

Sherdog is already gay, bro. You're putting a hat on a hat
Click to expand...

He’s good at it.

The “banging out smaller men” thread title still make me laugh.

Still waiting for my “banging out bigger men” thread, but we all know that would just devolve into a Fedor love sesh. And for the record, I’m here for it.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
He’s good at it.

The “banging out smaller men” thread title still make me laugh.

Still waiting for my “banging out bigger men” thread, but we all know that would just devolve into a Fedor love sesh. And for the record, I’m here for it.
Click to expand...
Agreed, I'm no kink shamer

Shitposting is an art, there's more to it than just being gay
(RIP @Luffy)
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Really don't see why Prates would get the shot.

Morales may get it, but I do think he should fight again. Remember that before this weekend, his thing was beating near-40's #12 Magny (who is historically 50-50 as a fringe-rank fighter and no longer ranked) and #8 Burns (who is now on a 4 fight losing streak)
Click to expand...
doesn´t make sense. He is undefeated. KO streak. Beat Burns, Magny and Brady. Good enough. I mean Magny is simply the gatekpeer Dana throws at new contenders. It´s not like he picked him. I wanna see Moraes. I think he is a challenge. At least a unkown threat. He´s nig and hits very hard. And wiki says big grappling background.
 
Trabaho said:
doesn´t make sense. He is undefeated. KO streak. Beat Burns, Magny and Brady. Good enough. I mean Magny is simply the gatekpeer Dana throws at new contenders. It´s not like he picked him. I wanna see Moraes. I think he is a challenge. At least a unkown threat. He´s nig and hits very hard. And wiki says big grappling background.
Click to expand...
Morales is the rightful answer. It kind of reminds me of Machidas position after KOing Thiago

Prates wants it too. The problem with him is Ian Garry threw a monkey wrench at him. And even at Shavkat. Ian Garry is definitely the joker/wildcard in all of this. I think he will beat Belal also

As we wait with baited breath for Shavkat to come back everything makes sense with Michael. Everyone else has a con. But knowing UFC everyone will have to fight each other and fucking Usman will get a title shot
 
Morales has 79 in reach.

He has length and girth
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Really don't see why Prates would get the shot.
Click to expand...

Gotta be the style with which he is dispatching guys

Pretty much stacking walk off standing KOs.
Solid swagger. Seems like he is habing fun.


not saying he is deserving,
just that would be the case for him. Highlight reel and swagger

Mohawk Banditó said:
Morales may get it, but I do think he should fight again. Remember that before this weekend, his thing was beating near-40's #12 Magny (who is historically 50-50 as a fringe-rank fighter and no longer ranked) and #8 Burns (who is now on a 4 fight losing streak)
Click to expand...
 
CroCopsLHK said:
Morales is the rightful answer. It kind of reminds me of Machidas position after KOing Thiago

Prates wants it too. The problem with him is Ian Garry threw a monkey wrench at him. And even at Shavkat. Ian Garry is definitely the joker/wildcard in all of this. I think he will beat Belal also

As we wait with baited breath for Shavkat to come back everything makes sense with Michael. Everyone else has a con. But knowing UFC everyone will have to fight each other and fucking Usman will get a title shot
Click to expand...
yeah Usman to do Ali a favor. For controling the crowd. Also easy fight for Islam and he is doing a favor to his side of the roster too. Ali get´s paid % for both and has happy clients. Islam takes a easy fight. Usman is still decent. But forget it dude. He isn´t realistically top 6 best WWs of the moment. Shavkat was out for long, he is not gonna get it. Belal isn´t that good imo championship wise. I think Ian wins. Prates lost to Ian, he needs like 2 more in todays picture, unless he gets Shavkat or Morales next.

To me it sounded like it´s 95% Usman getting the shot due to favorism.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cheese_&_mma_lover
the next WW contender will be...
Replies
8
Views
322
laleggenda27
laleggenda27
V
Islam shouldn't fight Morales
2
Replies
30
Views
721
Pancake Sprawl
Pancake Sprawl
joy2day
With the matches announced, what is the situation in the WW division now?
Replies
10
Views
505
TITS
TITS
ArtardFiesta
In a world where ufc embraces DEI and Artard is the ww booker
Replies
15
Views
360
Kung Fu Kowboy
Kung Fu Kowboy
methrogenn
Matchups to make in the Welterweight Division
Replies
5
Views
224
swarrrm
swarrrm

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,942
Messages
58,471,846
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top