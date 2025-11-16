Length or Girth.. What Does Dana Prefer?

You love the gay innuendo thread titles lol
doesn´t make sense. He is undefeated. KO streak. Beat Burns, Magny and Brady. Good enough. I mean Magny is simply the gatekpeer Dana throws at new contenders. It´s not like he picked him. I wanna see Moraes. I think he is a challenge. At least a unkown threat. He´s nig and hits very hard. And wiki says big grappling background.Really don't see why Prates would get the shot.
Morales may get it, but I do think he should fight again. Remember that before this weekend, his thing was beating near-40's #12 Magny (who is historically 50-50 as a fringe-rank fighter and no longer ranked) and #8 Burns (who is now on a 4 fight losing streak)
Morales is the rightful answer. It kind of reminds me of Machidas position after KOing Thiago

Prates wants it too. The problem with him is Ian Garry threw a monkey wrench at him. And even at Shavkat. Ian Garry is definitely the joker/wildcard in all of this. I think he will beat Belal also
Prates wants it too. The problem with him is Ian Garry threw a monkey wrench at him. And even at Shavkat. Ian Garry is definitely the joker/wildcard in all of this. I think he will beat Belal also
As we wait with baited breath for Shavkat to come back everything makes sense with Michael. Everyone else has a con. But knowing UFC everyone will have to fight each other and fucking Usman will get a title shot