Lemos vs Jandiroba PBP

svmr_db

svmr_db

Gold Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 9, 2019
Messages
15,737
Reaction score
59,911
Start time pushed back from 5PM to 530PM EST

3373.png

3372.png


www.sherdog.com

UFC on ESPN 60 - Lemos vs. Jandiroba

UFC on ESPN 60 - Lemos vs. Jandiroba pits Amanda Amandinha Lemos vs Virna Carcara Jandiroba fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Jul 20, 2024.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

www.tapology.com

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, July 20, 2024 with 11 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

www.wikipedia.org

UFC on ESPN: Lemos vs. Jandiroba - Wikipedia

www.wikipedia.org www.wikipedia.org

Fight Odds | MMA Betting Odds, News and Analysis

Fight Odds is your #1 resource for MMA Betting. Stay on top with the latest MMA Betting News, Opening MMA Odds and MMA Betting Tools.
fightodds.io fightodds.io


 
Usman under FS on PP. Need a snoozer, or for Usman to lose.
 
All of my streams keep jumping between R2 and R3 in the Usman/Peterson fight. Annoying af.
 
Carolina looking like a way bigger fav than the pre-fight odds (near the end of round 2)
 
I barely watched that fight, but I thought Lucie Pudilova won at least 1 round.
 
PuertoRican said:
Click to expand...


Probably intentionally did some bullshit for the camera crew there so Pudilova wouldn't make any reads off her, like how Pereira decided to kick Prochazka in the head after he saw the clip UFC's social media put out. <lmao>
 
Almost 10-8 Ogden but probably needed bit more damage for that
 
svmr_db said:
Carolina looking like a way bigger fav than the pre-fight odds (near the end of round 2)
Click to expand...
Shes pretty underrated. Maybe because of meme worthy finish losses to Molly and Lipski. Been taking advantage off her odds lately
 
I hate that lay and pray gets rewarded. Should be 2-1 Loik, at least he landed some punches.
 
Cashed out a Loik tail at the last minute. Got Peterson -300 after the first, and Carolina pre-fight. Up $70 so far.
 
SplashB said:
I hate that lay and pray gets rewarded. Should be 2-1 Loik, at least he landed some punches.
Click to expand...
I gave him the second based on his striking vs. the limited work of Ogden on the mat.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Stat_Collector
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Pexletor
Pexletor
svmr_db
Lewis vs Nascimento PBP
4 5 6
Replies
118
Views
4K
WolfPackHunter
WolfPackHunter
svmr_db
Nicolau vs Perez PBP Discussion
5 6 7
Replies
129
Views
3K
Stat_Collector
Stat_Collector
svmr_db
UFC 301 PBP
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
4K
Thesnake101
Thesnake101
svmr_db
Rozenstruik vs Gaziev PBP
6 7 8
Replies
152
Views
4K
Georges Hefner
Georges Hefner

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,145
Messages
55,884,819
Members
174,972
Latest member
SketchyExhaust

Share this page

Back
Top