Lemos vs Jandiroba PBP

svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 15,737
- Reaction score
- 59,911
Start time pushed back from 5PM to 530PM EST
UFC on ESPN 60 - Lemos vs. Jandiroba
UFC on ESPN 60 - Lemos vs. Jandiroba pits Amanda Amandinha Lemos vs Virna Carcara Jandiroba fight in UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Jul 20, 2024.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba | MMA Event | Tapology
UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, July 20, 2024 with 11 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
Fight Odds | MMA Betting Odds, News and Analysis
Fight Odds is your #1 resource for MMA Betting. Stay on top with the latest MMA Betting News, Opening MMA Odds and MMA Betting Tools.
fightodds.io