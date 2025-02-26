Legends of early MMA Media

Before Ariel Helwani, and before the plethora of MMA podcasts existed (but not before Sherdog), these pioneers put out the only limited content us MMA fans were starving for at the time.



Steve Cofield:



Cofield was probably the closest thing to Helwani before Helwani came into the scene. Here he is digging into controversial subjects like GSP greasing, talking directly to Matt Hughes and Sherk. Ironically Cofield is still around today, but refuses to cover MMA, and gets insanely small views covering other sports, while his MMA videos from 15 years ago continue to be his most watched.







Dave Farra:



Based in Vegas, his brand was MMA30, notably sponsored by The Gun Store at the beginning of each video. Dave was more straight forward and less of a "personality" unlike most of our modern characters, but he got the big name interviews.







TJ Desantis/Josh Gross:



Beatdown was one of the earliest MMA radio shows that I can remember. It might have been the first. Josh Gross was kind of like Luke Thomas before Luke Thomas, and Desantis was like the Anik. It branched out in the Sherdog Radio Network with other hosts like Jordan Breen, Greg Savage, and Sherwood himself.







