Legendary Tito Ortiz quotes

It's an open secret that Tito is a wordsmith to the highest degree. He's given some pretty memorable quotes and I wanted to hear what your guys' favorites are. Some of my favorites are below

- "Don't deframe my image" - 2004

- "That was the old Vitor we all want to see, at 131 years old" - 2008

- "Seraldo Babalu, you did an awesome job. So what, you’re a black belt in jiu jitsu, getting an awesome submission there. I wanna tell me what you see, let’s go ahead and see by the fight, what you saw in the ring." - 2008

- "I wanna outlive my children, of course, 100%" - 2015

- "Just to correct you, there was never no marriage" - 2017

- "Let me tell you how you're feeling right now!" - 2018 (What an alpha move; letting the other person know what they're feeling lmao)


On a more serious note, Tito is an absolute legend. Defended the LHW title 5 times and was a pioneer in the early days of the UFC. I'll always respect "Tito Orteased" (2022)
 
Fire Belly said:
The forgot the most recent gem, "we're getting better, bigger and better." Before proceeding to throw a microphone on to his own head!
Hahaha I just saw that yesterday. Tito's head should be a mascot for pumpkins
 
"God put me on this earth to be a tool."
 
'You call yourself the Ice Man, with that gut your lookin like the SNOW MAN" :: silence ::
 
TS reaching for those grapes
 
There's a YouTube channel dedicated to Tito Ortiz clips called Pantheon Level Cluelessness.

 
