Legendary Tito Ortiz quotes

It's an open secret that Tito is a wordsmith to the highest degree. He's given some pretty memorable quotes and I wanted to hear what your guys' favorites are. Some of my favorites are below



- "Don't deframe my image" - 2004



- "That was the old Vitor we all want to see, at 131 years old" - 2008



- "Seraldo Babalu, you did an awesome job. So what, you’re a black belt in jiu jitsu, getting an awesome submission there. I wanna tell me what you see, let’s go ahead and see by the fight, what you saw in the ring." - 2008



- "I wanna outlive my children, of course, 100%" - 2015



- "Just to correct you, there was never no marriage" - 2017



- "Let me tell you how you're feeling right now!" - 2018 (What an alpha move; letting the other person know what they're feeling lmao)





On a more serious note, Tito is an absolute legend. Defended the LHW title 5 times and was a pioneer in the early days of the UFC. I'll always respect "Tito Orteased" (2022)