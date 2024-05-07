Legendary Tito Ortiz quotes

generalyum
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2012
- Messages
- 2,041
- Reaction score
- 1,088
It's an open secret that Tito is a wordsmith to the highest degree. He's given some pretty memorable quotes and I wanted to hear what your guys' favorites are. Some of my favorites are below
- "Don't deframe my image" - 2004
- "That was the old Vitor we all want to see, at 131 years old" - 2008
- "Seraldo Babalu, you did an awesome job. So what, you’re a black belt in jiu jitsu, getting an awesome submission there. I wanna tell me what you see, let’s go ahead and see by the fight, what you saw in the ring." - 2008
- "I wanna outlive my children, of course, 100%" - 2015
- "Just to correct you, there was never no marriage" - 2017
- "Let me tell you how you're feeling right now!" - 2018 (What an alpha move; letting the other person know what they're feeling lmao)
On a more serious note, Tito is an absolute legend. Defended the LHW title 5 times and was a pioneer in the early days of the UFC. I'll always respect "Tito Orteased" (2022)
- "Don't deframe my image" - 2004
- "That was the old Vitor we all want to see, at 131 years old" - 2008
- "Seraldo Babalu, you did an awesome job. So what, you’re a black belt in jiu jitsu, getting an awesome submission there. I wanna tell me what you see, let’s go ahead and see by the fight, what you saw in the ring." - 2008
- "I wanna outlive my children, of course, 100%" - 2015
- "Just to correct you, there was never no marriage" - 2017
- "Let me tell you how you're feeling right now!" - 2018 (What an alpha move; letting the other person know what they're feeling lmao)
On a more serious note, Tito is an absolute legend. Defended the LHW title 5 times and was a pioneer in the early days of the UFC. I'll always respect "Tito Orteased" (2022)