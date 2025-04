Sorry for digging this old thread up , but it's useless to start another one here seeing that there are a few other threads on LR.I'd like, if I may, to remember this magnificent man, singer and artist by stating that, apart from giving the initial spark to a kind of music that shook America, Australia (my homeland where I grew up with his tunes like 100% of my generation) and the whole world at their foundations and music was never the same again !. Ty LR for initiating me to RnR for the rest of my like...........OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH MY SOULThe man Richard Penniman was also a benefactor who donated unconditionally to children's funds across the U.S.A. and the world......here at Lupo's Heartbreak Hotel in Providence, USA, 1995....he was 62