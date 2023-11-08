Movies LEGEND OF ZELDA Live-Action Movie (Finds Its Link and Zelda, post #40)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
86,311
Reaction score
24,399
Update: November 7, 2023

LEGEND OF ZELDA Live-Action Movie in the Works from from Nintendo and Sony Pictures with Wes Ball Directing

WCEKM9L.jpg


The Legend of Zelda is heading to the big screen. After Universal’s $1 billion hit adaptation Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo is developing the new Zelda project with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Wes Ball, the director behind the Maze Runner trilogy, will helm the live-action feature, with Sony distributing. Nintendo and Avi Arad’s Arad Productions, Inc. are behind the film that will be co-financed by the gaming giant and Sony.

Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto, who is set to produce the movie, posted Tuesday to X (formerly Twitter) that he and Arad have been working on a live-action version “for many years now.”

Miyamoto continued, “We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Ball made his feature directorial debut with 2014’s The Maze Runner, shepherding the adaptation of the dystopian novels by James Dashner across three movies, each one gaining an ever larger scope. His next movie will he his biggest canvas yet: a new Planet of the Apes move. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens May 24, 2024.

Zelda is a crown jewel of the Nintendo empire that dates back to the first game in 1986. Spanning thousands of years, the fantasy-inspired games usually tell the tale of a boy named Link who must save the Kingdom of Hyrule as well as its princess, the titular Zelda, who sometimes is a hero in her on right. Link must defeat the evil Ganon, who seeks to collect all three pieces of the Triforce in order to obtain ultimate power.

The games are known for pushing the boundaries of both story and technology, with 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild and its 2022 sequel Tears of the Kingdom considered to be among the greatest video games of all time. There have been 20 games in the main series to date.

Nintendo is extremely protective of its properties and before this year, had not released a film adaptation since 1993’s Super Mario Bros., the critically panned film that starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as the famous plumbers. But that film, distributed by Universal and voice starring Chris Pratt, became an outsized hit, grossing $1.3 billion. Netflix previously tried to get a Legend of Zelda animated series off the ground, putting it into development in 2015, but it never materialized. It previously was adapted as a 1989 American animated series.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/legend-of-zelda-movie-nintendo-1234964911/
 
Good luck to them, but I don't see this working in live action. Zelda ain't exactly LOTR, so the script writers should have some fun trying to stretch out the very simple premise, that relies on gameplay to see it through. I could see it as tongue in cheek CGI fest, but live action will be tough.
 
Seems like a pretty niche subject. I have yet to see an actual good movie based on a video game. Mortal Kombat 1995 was the closest to good
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: November 7, 2023

LEGEND OF ZELDA Live-Action Movie in the Works from from Nintendo and Sony Pictures with Wes Ball Directing

WCEKM9L.jpg


The Legend of Zelda is heading to the big screen. After Universal’s $1 billion hit adaptation Super Mario Bros. Movie, Nintendo is developing the new Zelda project with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Wes Ball, the director behind the Maze Runner trilogy, will helm the live-action feature, with Sony distributing. Nintendo and Avi Arad’s Arad Productions, Inc. are behind the film that will be co-financed by the gaming giant and Sony.

Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto, who is set to produce the movie, posted Tuesday to X (formerly Twitter) that he and Arad have been working on a live-action version “for many years now.”

Miyamoto continued, “We have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

Ball made his feature directorial debut with 2014’s The Maze Runner, shepherding the adaptation of the dystopian novels by James Dashner across three movies, each one gaining an ever larger scope. His next movie will he his biggest canvas yet: a new Planet of the Apes move. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens May 24, 2024.

Zelda is a crown jewel of the Nintendo empire that dates back to the first game in 1986. Spanning thousands of years, the fantasy-inspired games usually tell the tale of a boy named Link who must save the Kingdom of Hyrule as well as its princess, the titular Zelda, who sometimes is a hero in her on right. Link must defeat the evil Ganon, who seeks to collect all three pieces of the Triforce in order to obtain ultimate power.

The games are known for pushing the boundaries of both story and technology, with 2017’s The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild and its 2022 sequel Tears of the Kingdom considered to be among the greatest video games of all time. There have been 20 games in the main series to date.

Nintendo is extremely protective of its properties and before this year, had not released a film adaptation since 1993’s Super Mario Bros., the critically panned film that starred Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as the famous plumbers. But that film, distributed by Universal and voice starring Chris Pratt, became an outsized hit, grossing $1.3 billion. Netflix previously tried to get a Legend of Zelda animated series off the ground, putting it into development in 2015, but it never materialized. It previously was adapted as a 1989 American animated series.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/legend-of-zelda-movie-nintendo-1234964911/
Click to expand...

Take my Ocarina
 
HereticBD said:
Good luck to them, but I don't see this working in live action. Zelda ain't exactly LOTR, so the script writers should have some fun trying to stretch out the very simple premise, that relies on gameplay to see it through. I could see it as tongue in cheek CGI fest, but live action will be tough.
Click to expand...

I don't expect/wish to see 1:1 translation, all i ask is see them finally realize fans reward when there's respect for the original source rather some hollywood cunt producer/writer/director thinking they have to "improve" it

A good casting would be a nice start

Only hope i have is Nintendo became aware/protective of it's brands, so maybe if they're allowing it to happen is because they think some standard will be respected

Btw, who remember
 
Also who did Wes perform sexual acts on to get attached to a new planet if the apes. And if done good a video game movie that lots of would go see.
 
Will Link be completely useless and Zelda save everyone? That'd be a great film.
 
I like the Shigeru Miyamoto producing but I’m a little worried about Avi Arad He’s produced some good stuff but also a lot of crap And Wes Ball as director?? I don’t know…
 
I don't see this working well in live action. They'd need good actors with a lot of charisma/personality, and a more interesting story than simple hero saves princess. Mario is an easier adaptation since there's a lot of ways to go with it.
Timothee Chalamet is the first name that comes to mind in casting Link.
 
As casting i can't think any actor i know fitting the role (maybe Chalamet if get Dune-style azure contact lens and work done on hair), mostly because Link should get very young actor that may even be at his first big role

Same for Zelda, who should be just as young
But tbh hot girl may look younger, like Emily Rudd (One Piece Nami) is 30yo and she still looks so fresh

Ganon actor may be more easy to cast, as you "just" need towering figure with willain charisma within kinda wide age-range, then make-up will do the rest, i think Tormund guy would do good job

For teh lulz
72684161-12247917-Incoming_Timothee_Chalamet_embarks_on_a_heart_stopping_quest_to_-a-37_1688065866526.jpg

upload_2023-11-8_11-22-48.jpeg
upload_2023-11-8_11-37-31.jpeg


Misfit23 said:
What a disaster this is going to be.
Click to expand...

Sad irony is LoZ is easily one of the videogames i would love the most to be done properly as movie, but have 99 enemies to go through to be done right and all it takes is a L to fuck it up

SmilinDesperado said:
I don't see this working well in live action. They'd need good actors with a lot of charisma/personality, and a more interesting story than simple hero saves princess.
Click to expand...
Tbh i believe the contrary, one big area where they can fuck it up is try hard to give it different story from hero saves princess in fear of trigger usual internet loud minority and bunch of pink haired "movie critics"
 
Bacco said:
Sad irony is LoZ is easily one of the videogames i would love the most to be done properly as movie, but have 99 enemies to go through to be done right and all it takes is a L to fuck it up
Click to expand...

A liberal? Lesbian?
 
Flower2dPeople said:
A liberal? Lesbian?
Click to expand...
One Loss on the streak of fights movie will have to do before reach us

They may ignore what's source is like like they did with Uncharted because american marketing target audience
They may give it full retardness writing pushing aside main hero like Netflix did with Witcher or last Castlevania netflix season
They may go full 2023 with casting

It will take lot of luck Win streak to come out decent, while one single L can make it ridicolous
 
Last edited:
Bacco said:
I don't expect/wish to see 1:1 translation, all i ask is see them finally realize fans reward when there's respect for the original source rather some hollywood cunt producer/writer/director thinking they have to "improve" it

A good casting would be a nice start

Only hope i have is Nintendo became aware/protective of it's brands, so maybe if they're allowing it to happen is because they think some standard will be respected

Btw, who remember
Click to expand...


Legend was awesome.
 
Bacco said:
In ideal world this movie would take lot athmosphere from late 80s fantasy stuff like Legend, Willow and Labyrinth, but doubt we will be that lucky lol
Click to expand...

Quite the mix there, awesome mix: the gloom and Darkness of Legend (pun intended), swordplay, magic and realisim of Willow, insane fantasy of Legend (and muppets..and Bowies package)
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild and its 2022 sequel Tears of the Kingdom considered to be among the greatest video games of all time.
Click to expand...
Wow, Ocarina of Time got bumped from teh top of teh mountain with these new Nintendo Switch gamez I guess. Ocarina has been at the top of this gaming genre's all time gaming lists for as long as I can remember. I played teh game all the way through upon release, and just last year my wife & I played it all teh way through again. I didn't remember any of teh puzzlez & dungeonz upon replay & had to figure them all out again~ :p

I might have to look into getting a Switch system just so I can play those new gamez. We're big Mario Kart fanz too... & I'm sure there's lots of cool games with much better graphics.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,954
Messages
57,569,168
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top