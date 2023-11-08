Misfit23 said: What a disaster this is going to be. Click to expand...

SmilinDesperado said: I don't see this working well in live action. They'd need good actors with a lot of charisma/personality, and a more interesting story than simple hero saves princess.

As casting i can't think any actor i know fitting the role (maybe Chalamet if get Dune-style azure contact lens and work done on hair), mostly because Link should get very young actor that may even be at his first big roleSame for Zelda, who should be just as youngBut tbh hot girl may look younger, like Emily Rudd (One Piece Nami) is 30yo and she still looks so freshGanon actor may be more easy to cast, as you "just" need towering figure with willain charisma within kinda wide age-range, then make-up will do the rest, i think Tormund guy would do good jobFor teh lulzSad irony is LoZ is easily one of the videogames i would love the most to be done properly as movie, but have 99 enemies to go through to be done right and all it takes is a L to fuck it upTbh i believe the contrary, one big area where they can fuck it up is try hard to give it different story from hero saves princess in fear of trigger usual internet loud minority and bunch of pink haired "movie critics"