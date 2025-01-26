HHJ
One of the GOAT games of all time with one of the GOAT endings. I still get chills at the final shot.
AND THE MASTER SWORD SLEEPS AGAIN FOREVER
I remember trading or buying the game from my cousin in 1994 and it came with a huge ass instruction manual.
BIBLICAL
If ya ever needed a time killer, strap on a Backbone to your phone and play the fuck out of this monolithic Action RPG or be a fuckin POSER GAMER instead !