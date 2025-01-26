  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Nintendo Legend of Zelda: A link to the past appreciation thread

One of the GOAT games of all time with one of the GOAT endings. I still get chills at the final shot.


AND THE MASTER SWORD SLEEPS AGAIN FOREVER

I remember trading or buying the game from my cousin in 1994 and it came with a huge ass instruction manual.

BIBLICAL

images


If ya ever needed a time killer, strap on a Backbone to your phone and play the fuck out of this monolithic Action RPG or be a fuckin POSER GAMER instead !
 
I feel like Castlevania SOTN, and this, are like mandatory games that have to be with me at all times on a portable, like a phone or a rog ally/switch

if your not doin that, then i dont know what your doin but you aint doin it right
 
