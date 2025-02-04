  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

News Legal papers served on ONE for breach of contract (Dmitry Menshikov)

Menshikov is a banger in the lightweight division, 3-1 with 3 KO's (and also got KO'd in his loss)

He's told ONE he's going into free agency after this Feb 14 fight as they gave him just 1 fight in 2024

www.lowkickmma.com

Dmitry Menshikov Serves Legal Notice To ONE Championship Over Alleged Contract Breach

Dmitry Menshikov, a lightweight contender and teammate of Artem Vakhitov, has initiated legal action against ONE Championship, alleging the organization
Man.....ONE FC fighters don't get fights, the UFC is bad about this but ONE is comically bad.
 
A fucking shame, Dmitry Menshikov is insanely talented, just wasting his prime years there.
Hopefully GLORY will re-sign him, but that would depend on if that anti-Russia policy from 3 years ago is still a thing:

 
BoxerMaurits said:
A fucking shame, Dmitry Menshikov is insanely talented, just wasting his prime years there.
Hopefully GLORY will re-sign him, but that would depend on if that anti-Russia policy from 3 years ago is still a thing:

That is what I was thinking, that anti-Russian policy. If so what is left for him? He is a kickboxer who was gonna do both MT & KB. Neither pays well as MMA but a 0-0 MMA record leaves that out.
 
