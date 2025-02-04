jj manchester
Menshikov is a banger in the lightweight division, 3-1 with 3 KO's (and also got KO'd in his loss)
He's told ONE he's going into free agency after this Feb 14 fight as they gave him just 1 fight in 2024
Dmitry Menshikov Serves Legal Notice To ONE Championship Over Alleged Contract Breach
Dmitry Menshikov, a lightweight contender and teammate of Artem Vakhitov, has initiated legal action against ONE Championship, alleging the organization
