BoxerMaurits said: A fucking shame, Dmitry Menshikov is insanely talented, just wasting his prime years there.

Hopefully GLORY will re-sign him, but that would depend on if that anti-Russia policy from 3 years ago is still a thing:



That is what I was thinking, that anti-Russian policy. If so what is left for him? He is a kickboxer who was gonna do both MT & KB. Neither pays well as MMA but a 0-0 MMA record leaves that out.