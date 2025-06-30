Legal: Gloves on out of the gym

So I have video but don't want to share, I don't want attention. This is just for Legal Purpose.



For anonymous ill call my brother "kyle"



So I have video of me breaking my Sister's husband's "Kyle" ribs.



This guy "kyle" kept calling me out in Person. In very passive aggressive ways & straight forward ways. I have texts as proof.



I've been boxing since 1995, I've been rolling since around 2006. yes, im old. I'm a Blue belt. On & off of course. I have sparred some low level professionals but I've been in gyms with Championship level professionals Boxing & MMA.



I'm not bragging I'm a NOBODY, obviously.



I'm a Family Man.



Especially in a court room I'm not trying to talk myself up. I never have anyways.



So my Sister's husband kept wanting to fight me at family events.



My wife said NO, Grow Up, or at least say,hey I train at this gym, Sign a Waiver.



Nonetheless, we were at a family BBQ, again.



I HATE filming sparring. I say leave it in the gym, gym is for learning no film, I always said.



So my "brother" my Sister's husband, kept saying he would Kick my ass. Like Always, he's even said it to his weird co workers, apparently.



I knew he was going to do this, so I brought, a pair of 4oz mma gloves, & a pair of 12oz Boxing Gloves.



My wife was at work & I was so angry at this guy.



I said pick your choice.



"Kyle" picked, 12 Oz Boxing gloves.



I ended up TKOing "Kyle" ("Kyle" Quit & said he was too tired to continue & he should start biking). * BODY & VOICE ON VIDEO. Then a few days later this guy said he's going to Sue me, in a text message.



My wife wants to kill me but I keep telling her Calm down he wore gloves. It's all on Video.



We live in Florida if that helps.



Short story, I beat up someone one younger than me & I'm afraid of being sued.



My Sister is ghosting my tests.



I shouldn't be worried right????????????????



Thanks.