Legal: Gloves on out of the gym

So I have video but don't want to share, I don't want attention. This is just for Legal Purpose.

For anonymous ill call my brother "kyle"

So I have video of me breaking my Sister's husband's "Kyle" ribs.

This guy "kyle" kept calling me out in Person. In very passive aggressive ways & straight forward ways. I have texts as proof.

I've been boxing since 1995, I've been rolling since around 2006. yes, im old. I'm a Blue belt. On & off of course. I have sparred some low level professionals but I've been in gyms with Championship level professionals Boxing & MMA.

I'm not bragging I'm a NOBODY, obviously.

I'm a Family Man.

Especially in a court room I'm not trying to talk myself up. I never have anyways.

So my Sister's husband kept wanting to fight me at family events.

My wife said NO, Grow Up, or at least say,hey I train at this gym, Sign a Waiver.

Nonetheless, we were at a family BBQ, again.

I HATE filming sparring. I say leave it in the gym, gym is for learning no film, I always said.

So my "brother" my Sister's husband, kept saying he would Kick my ass. Like Always, he's even said it to his weird co workers, apparently.

I knew he was going to do this, so I brought, a pair of 4oz mma gloves, & a pair of 12oz Boxing Gloves.

My wife was at work & I was so angry at this guy.

I said pick your choice.

"Kyle" picked, 12 Oz Boxing gloves.

I ended up TKOing "Kyle" ("Kyle" Quit & said he was too tired to continue & he should start biking). * BODY & VOICE ON VIDEO. Then a few days later this guy said he's going to Sue me, in a text message.

My wife wants to kill me but I keep telling her Calm down he wore gloves. It's all on Video.

We live in Florida if that helps.

Short story, I beat up someone one younger than me & I'm afraid of being sued.

My Sister is ghosting my tests.

I shouldn't be worried right????????????????

Thanks.
 
I never take my gloves off


maxresdefault.jpg
 
This guy is saying Dan Newlin. I looked it up but can't find anything similar. It
Was heat of the moment, fuck. I hope this bustard doesn't really get to sue me this guy was ABUSIVE to Me in texts I have screenshot.
 
If it's all in video and you have threatening texts you have nothing to worry about
 
TeTe said:
If it's all in video and you have threatening texts you have nothing to worry about
Click to expand...
Thank you friend. My wife is literally threatening me out if my damn house.

I have over 3 minutes of video. We were all buddy buddy after he quit.
 
