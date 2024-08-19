News Legal Dispute between Mcgregor and Pacquiao resolved.

McGregor and his team fumbled this case due to “the manager” being an idiot. Pacquiao has done these boneheaded moves in the past. He once signed a contract to Golden Boy promotions while already being under contract with Top Rank.
 
Conor should sue him for punitive damages.
 
It's just between Audie Attar, Conor's manager and Pacquiao.
 
Think about how much cocaine and midget hush money that could've bought?!?!
 
