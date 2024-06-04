BIKES!
RIP Gregolian, BWR
You guessed it. The flock of brainwashed clapping seal leftists are surprised that the group they pandered to turned on them. No pride in Hamtramck Michigan…
‘A sense of betrayal’: liberal dismay as Muslim-led US city bans Pride flags | Michigan | The Guardian
Many liberals celebrated when Hamtramck, Michigan, elected a Muslim-majority council in 2015 but a vote to exclude LGBTQ+ flags from city property has soured relations
amp.theguardian.com