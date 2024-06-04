Law Lefty loonies elect 1st all Muslim city Council and Mayor… the obvious ensues

BIKES!

BIKES!

You guessed it. The flock of brainwashed clapping seal leftists are surprised that the group they pandered to turned on them. No pride in Hamtramck Michigan…



‘A sense of betrayal’: liberal dismay as Muslim-led US city bans Pride flags | Michigan | The Guardian

Many liberals celebrated when Hamtramck, Michigan, elected a Muslim-majority council in 2015 but a vote to exclude LGBTQ+ flags from city property has soured relations
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1668952278621880322
 
Misfit23 said:
I don't know why conservatives hate Muslims. They got so much in common.
Different diets. Muslims get way too violent over this Aloha Snackbar and that’s where the similarities radically end. Western conservatives don’t like that establishment and don’t want it in the west. They’re pretty damn rapey too.

What is the liberal excuse to be so in love with Muslims?
 
Kingz said:
Different diets. Muslims get way too violent over this Aloha Snackbar and that’s where the similarities radically end. Western conservatives don’t like that establishment and don’t want it in the west. They’re pretty damn rapey too.

What is the liberal excuse to be so in love with Muslims?
Look above. The libs don’t like the pride flags or LGBTQ apparently, just like Muslims. I’m guessing the libs will welcome Sharia law next…
 
Did you not look at the date of your article? I'm pretty sure there was a thread on this last year.
 
LMP said:
Did you not look at the date of your article? I'm pretty sure there was a thread on this last year.
Didn’t show up but given this is Pride Month, Gays for Palestine movement it’s worth highlighting the comedy of the left.
 
BIKES! said:
Didn’t show up but given this is Pride Month, Gays for Palestine movement it’s worth highlighting the comedy of the left.
Whatever helps you cope with all the Ls, loser
 
BIKES! said:
Didn’t show up but given this is Pride Month, Gays for Palestine movement it’s worth highlighting the comedy of the left.
If I recall the city has a super high Muslim population. Seems kind of a stretch to blame the "left" for a Muslim being elected. Demographics are a pretty big thing.
 
The love in this thread warms my heart.
 
LMP said:
If I recall the city has a super high Muslim population. Seems kind of a stretch to blame the "left" for a Muslim being elected. Demographics are a pretty big thing.
The people had openly celebrated the diversity of the city and pandered with open arms only to be shocked by this happening. Yes, the left is to blame for electing racists like Ilhan Omar and Talib and the sub-50 IQ bartender in AOC. The crime, defunding police and BLM/ANTIFA terrorist movement is absolutely the fault of the left.
 
BIKES! said:
The people had openly celebrated the diversity of the city and pandered with open arms only to be shocked by this happening. Yes, the left is to blame for electing racists like Ilhan Omar and Talib and the sub-50 IQ bartender in AOC. The crime, defunding police and BLM/ANTIFA terrorist movement is absolutely the fault of the left.
The city is like 60% Muslim. Seems like it shouldn't be a surprise if the city elects people of that demographic to run the city. So what does this have to do with left vs right? I get the banning the lbgt flag or whatever and bringing it up during pride month. Still seems like a high level of dishonesty to say crazy liberals elect leadership from the majority demographic.
 
Helden said:
Cause they have tan complexion. Literally no other reason, their own racism is preventing them from making ideological allies.
non-moron answer. because conservatives want to conserve american values and western civilization while muslims want to replace it with sharia law and 3rd world disgustingness.
 
LMP said:
If I recall the city has a super high Muslim population. Seems kind of a stretch to blame the "left" for a Muslim being elected. Demographics are a pretty big thing.
I'm surprised you support banning the LGBTQ flag. I find that fucked up and un-American.
 
