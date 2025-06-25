International Leftist Stefanos Stefanou, leader of AKEL Warns of Israeli Land Purchases in Cyprus

payton

payton

@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
2,915
Reaction score
6,831
189718641_3927385704023411_6709151173672907938_n_971x551_1621956143.jpg


the Akel leader explained why his party is focusing on Israeli nationals:

“There has been observed an increased purchase of real estate, targeted purchases, and specifically in Limassol and in Larnaca…specific areas are being bought en masse, where there are created closed areas (gated communities) almost inaccessible to anyone other than Israeli nationals.

Stefanou urged the government “to protect our land, and ensure that Cyprus continues to belong to the Cypriots in perpetuity”.

"“Zionist schools are being built – that’s what they call them – synagogues are being built, and you understand that this, in connection with various media reports appearing in serious newspapers in Israeli itself, suggesting that Israel is preparing a ‘backyard’ in Cyprus"

He went on to warn: “Unless we take effective measures now, at some point we will discover that our own land doesn’t belong to us.”

A real estate expert told the Cyprus Mail that Israelis tend to buy large land parcels, featuring spas and resorts – gated communities, so to speak.

More: https://cyprus-mail.com/2025/06/24/akel-focuses-on-israelis-and-cyprus-for-sale-fears


 
now that you have done a thread on jews invading one country, do the thread on muslims invading every single other country
 
payton said:
He went on to warn: “Unless we take effective measures now, at some point we will discover that our own land doesn’t belong to us.”
Click to expand...
Oh, like the same way Turkey already did to Cyprus? Sort of like that?

Lycandroid said:
now that you have done a thread on jews invading one country, do the thread on muslims invading every single other country
Click to expand...
He technically did at least one Muslim invasion inadvertently with this one.

This is Cyprus we are talking about.
 
Whats the main focal part of the story? That Cyprus wants to be as hegemonic as possible or that it's a leftist being upset about it?

Aren't you people supposed to be all for immigration without assimilation?

"He went on to stress: “We do not say this because of xenophobia or anti-semitism. But it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that Cyprus remains under the control of Cypriots in perpetuity.”

Damn if leftist politics in the US and UK had that stance they would be way more successful
 
Last edited:
"There has been observed an increased purchase of real estate,"
so people are buying up real estate and somehow thats a problem?
 
From reading it the problem isnt that they're buying a ton of land, but they're making gated areas with access to only israeli people. But I dont know shit about Cyprus
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,561
Messages
57,479,830
Members
175,721
Latest member
athletesnation_mngt

Share this page

Back
Top