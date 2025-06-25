payton
the Akel leader explained why his party is focusing on Israeli nationals:
“There has been observed an increased purchase of real estate, targeted purchases, and specifically in Limassol and in Larnaca…specific areas are being bought en masse, where there are created closed areas (gated communities) almost inaccessible to anyone other than Israeli nationals.
Stefanou urged the government “to protect our land, and ensure that Cyprus continues to belong to the Cypriots in perpetuity”.
"“Zionist schools are being built – that’s what they call them – synagogues are being built, and you understand that this, in connection with various media reports appearing in serious newspapers in Israeli itself, suggesting that Israel is preparing a ‘backyard’ in Cyprus"
He went on to warn: “Unless we take effective measures now, at some point we will discover that our own land doesn’t belong to us.”
A real estate expert told the Cyprus Mail that Israelis tend to buy large land parcels, featuring spas and resorts – gated communities, so to speak.
More: https://cyprus-mail.com/2025/06/24/akel-focuses-on-israelis-and-cyprus-for-sale-fears