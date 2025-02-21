  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Lee J. Cobb acting performance in 12 Angry Men

Rate his acting performance.

  • 10 - One of the best of all-time.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Probably the most heartbreaking character in the film.

You see a proud man, break down to smaller things while talking about his estranged son.

It's really dumbfounding he didn't get nominated for an Oscar for this role.

It's was a role for a lifetime.



 
He's no Leeroy J Cobb

the-last-dragon-taimak.gif
 
This is the version of 12 angry men I haven't seen and apparently it's the best one.
 
