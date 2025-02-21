Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Probably the most heartbreaking character in the film.
You see a proud man, break down to smaller things while talking about his estranged son.
It's really dumbfounding he didn't get nominated for an Oscar for this role.
It's was a role for a lifetime.
