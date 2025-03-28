Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 647
- Reaction score
- 3,507
He’s a Pro athlete. They all know each otherLeBron who? Does he have any followers on his socials?
I have it on good authority from super duper smart Sherdoggers that "nobody knows who Tom Aspinall is". So this "LeBron" guy (whoever he is) must just be some random hardcore British UFC fan...right???
I think Stephen A had the audacity to say his kid sucked at basketball or somethingWho is LeBrown James?
And why does he hate Stephen A?
The better you are at basketball the worse you are at fighting. That’s all.
He’s a Pro athlete. They all know each other
Oh. The channel is called DangerousAI. It's a joke. My bad.Wait. Am I gonna become a Lebron fan?
Ehhhh I'm not so sure. That video looks pretty fake. Like so fake I kinda feel dumb for even pointing it out.