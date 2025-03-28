Media LeBron James: "Stephen A. Is ducking me like Jon Jones is ducking Tom Aspinall..."

LeBron who? Does he have any followers on his socials?

I have it on good authority from super duper smart Sherdoggers that "nobody knows who Tom Aspinall is". So this "LeBron" guy (whoever he is) must just be some random hardcore British UFC fan...right???
 
LeBron says...
tenor.gif
 
The better you are at basketball the worse you are at fighting. That’s all.
 
Wait. Am I gonna become a Lebron fan?

Ehhhh I'm not so sure. That video looks pretty fake. Like so fake I kinda feel dumb for even pointing it out.
 
mkess101 said:
LeBron who? Does he have any followers on his socials?

I have it on good authority from super duper smart Sherdoggers that "nobody knows who Tom Aspinall is". So this "LeBron" guy (whoever he is) must just be some random hardcore British UFC fan...right???
Click to expand...
He’s a Pro athlete. They all know each other
 
Not a big fan of Lebron, but it is nice to see some idiotic loudmouth with no filter get son'd.

If you're gonna play that role, you best be prepared for some confrontations. Guy practically shit himself when Lebron stepped to him. Maybe don't get personal with people who can kick the absolute fuck out of you, and act like some parenting councilor to a guy who can buy and sell your ass? Certainly don't wilt in the face of such pressure.

I don't say this often, but good on Lebron for exposing this pussy.
 
HCS said:
Wait. Am I gonna become a Lebron fan?

Ehhhh I'm not so sure. That video looks pretty fake. Like so fake I kinda feel dumb for even pointing it out.
Click to expand...
Oh. The channel is called DangerousAI. It's a joke. My bad.
 
